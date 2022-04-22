NBA Draft – HBCU All-Star MVP declares for 2022 draft

By

The HBCU All-Star MVP and SIAC Player of the Year, Tajh Green has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Green had a decorated career at Benedict College as their star forward.

2022 was a great year for the 6-foot-8 forward as he was named Player of the Year in the SIAC and a first-team All-American by BOXTOROW. Tajh Green also claimed the first HBCU All-Star MVP award after posting a 12-point seven-rebound performance.

STATS

2019-2020

Green averaged 14 points and 9.4 rebounds in 20 games. He shot 55% from the field and 22% from deep. He posted a season-high 26 points against Albany State late in the season.

2020-2021

Green averaged 10 points and eight rebounds over eight games. He shot 51% from the field and only attempted five threes, making none. He posted a season-high 21 points against Albany State.

2021-2022

Green averaged 14 points and 7.6 rebounds over 28 games. He shot 46% from the field and 31% from deep. He posted a season-high 24 points against Spring Hill College.

Florida A&M star and SWAC Player of the Year MJ Randolph announced his declaration for the draft earlier this week. Green and Randolph are two high-profile HBCU players now in the draft pool. The 2022 NBA Draft is set for the end of June.

