WATCH: League Ready || 2022 HBCU NFL Draft Class

Meet the guys who plan on making the scarcity of black college football players in the NFL a thing of the past.
The HBCU NFL draft drought ends here.

Meet the 2022 HBCU NFL draft class who plan on making the scarcity of black college football players in the league a thing of the past in a mini-doc by Wali Pitt.

