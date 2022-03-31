Kansas City Chiefs bring in JSU’s Houston for Top-30 visit

By

NFL prospect James Houston has earned a Kansas City Chiefs Top-30 visit ahead of the NFL Draft.



The Jackson State product and former Florida transfer will tour the Kansas City Chiefs’ facilities, meet with position coaches, front office executives, scouts and members of the training staff as part of his Top-30 visit. Top-30 visits don’t involve football activities or workouts themselves. It is viewed as a way for NFL teams to fill in some blank spaces in their scouting reports and evaluate how a prospect will fit within their culture.

Houston is fresh off an impressive pro day at Jackson State. The linebacker ran a 4.7 40-yard dash, a solid number for his position. He also showed off a vertical jump of 39 inches and a broad jump of 10.5. His jump numbers and short runs were amongst the best at the linebacker position.



East-West Shrine Bowl director Eric Galko came away impressed by Houston’s pro day performance.



A Fort Lauderdale, FL native, Houston started his career at the University of Florida. After redshirting as a freshman in 2017, Houston tallied 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Houston decided to hit the transfer portal after obtaining his degree from Florida last winter. He eventually landed at Jackson State, and he was just what the doctor ordered.



Listed as a 6’1, 225 pound linebacker, Houston wreaked havoc at JSU from start to finish. After recording one sack in the Orange Blossom Classic against FAMU, he had 10 tackles and 4.5 sacks against Tennessee State in Week Two. He had four multi-sack games, including the Celebration Bowl, and recorded sacks in 10 of JSU’s 13 games. Houston’s total of 16.5 sacks per game finished second in the nation and the SWAC. He also forced seven fumbles and recovered two fumbles against Alabama A&M in a blowout win.



James Houston received numerous All-American honors and was selected to play in both the NFLPA Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. Sanders has compared him to Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.



