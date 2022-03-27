By

James Houston spent all fall dominating SWAC offenses, but that was only part of his plan by coming to Jackson State.



The University of Florida transfer is hoping to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he appears to have helped himself at his recent pro day.



Houston was one of approximately three dozen prospects from multiple schools who participated in a pro day hosted by JSU.



The linebacker ran a 4.7 40-yard dash, a solid number for his position. He also showed off a vertical jump of 39 inches and a broad jump of 10.5. His jump numbers and short runs were amongst the best at the linebacker position.



East-West Shrine Bowl director Eric Galko came away impressed by Houston’s pro day performance.



A Fort Lauderdale, FL native, Houston started his career at the University of Florida. After redshirting as a freshman in 2017, Houston tallied 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Houston decided to hit the transfer portal after obtaining his degree from Florida last winter. He eventually landed at Jackson State, and he was just what the doctor ordered.



Listed as a 6’1, 225 pound linebacker, Houston wreaked havoc at JSU from start to finish. After recording one sack in the Orange Blossom Classic against FAMU, he had 10 tackles and 4.5 sacks against Tennessee State in Week Two. He had four multi-sack games, including the Celebration Bowl, and recorded sacks in 10 of JSU’s 13 games. Houston’s total of 16.5 sacks per game finished second in the nation and the SWAC. He also forced seven fumbles and recovered two fumbles against Alabama A&M in a blowout win.



James Houston received numerous All-American honors and was selected to play in both the NFLPA Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. Sanders has compared him to Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

James Houston impressed at Jackson State’s pro day