BOSTON, Mass | Florida A&M men’s basketball guard MJ Randolph has been named a finalist for the Lou Henson Award.



The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.



Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.



Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.

MJ Randolph is 1 of the 2 HBCU players to make the 2021-2022 Lou Henson All-American team.

2021-22 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Max Abmas G Jr. Oral Roberts Fardaws Aimaq C So. Utah Valley Teddy Allen F Jr. New Mexico State E.J. Anosike F Sr. Cal State Fullerton Mike Bothwell G Sr. Furman Jamaree Bouyea G Sr. San Francisco Johni Broome C Fr. Morehead State Tevin Brown G Jr. Murray State Joe Bryant Jr. G Sr. Norfolk State Jamal Cain F Sr. Oakland Sincere Carry G Jr. Kent State Antoine Davis G Sr. Detroit Tavian Dunn-Martin G Sr. FGCU Aaron Estrada G Jr. Hofstra Savion Flagg G Sr. Sam Houston Ques Glover G So. Samford Ty Gordon G Sr. Nicholls A.J. Green G Jr. Northern Iowa Tanner Holden G Jr. Wright State Justin Hill G So. Longwood Peter Kiss G Sr. Bryant Koby McEwen G Sr. Weber State Darius McGhee G Sr. Liberty Alex Morales G Sr. Wagner Isaiah Mosley G Jr. Missouri State Nick Muszynksi C Sr. Belmont KC Ndefo F Sr. Saint Peter’s Norchad Omier F Fr. Arkansas State M.J. Randolph G Sr. Florida A&M Ryan Rollins G So. Toledo Baylor Scheierman G So. South Dakota State Mark Sears G So. Ohio Ben Shungu G Sr. Vermont Malachi Smith G Sr. Chattanooga Amadou Sow C Sr. UCSB Azar Swain G Sr. Yale Darrion Trammell G So. Seattle Jalen Williams G Jr. Santa Clara K.J. Williams F Sr. Murray State Douglas Wilson F Sr. South Dakota State

