FAMU’s MJ Randolph named mid-major player of the year finalist

Florida A&M men’s basketball guard MJ Randolph has been named a finalist for the Lou Henson Award.
Courtesy of FAMU Athletics

BOSTON, Mass | Florida A&M men’s basketball guard MJ Randolph has been named a finalist for the Lou Henson Award.

The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

MJ Randolph

Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.

Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.

Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.

MJ Randolph is 1 of the 2 HBCU players to make the 2021-2022 Lou Henson All-American team.

2021-22 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Max AbmasGJr.Oral Roberts
Fardaws AimaqCSo.Utah Valley
Teddy AllenFJr.New Mexico State
E.J. AnosikeFSr.Cal State Fullerton
Mike BothwellGSr.Furman
Jamaree BouyeaGSr.San Francisco
Johni BroomeCFr.Morehead State
Tevin BrownGJr.Murray State
Joe Bryant Jr.GSr.Norfolk State
Jamal CainFSr.Oakland
Sincere CarryGJr.Kent State
Antoine DavisGSr.Detroit
Tavian Dunn-MartinGSr.FGCU
Aaron EstradaGJr.Hofstra
Savion FlaggGSr.Sam Houston
Ques GloverGSo.Samford
Ty GordonGSr.Nicholls
A.J. GreenGJr.Northern Iowa
Tanner HoldenGJr.Wright State
Justin HillGSo.Longwood
Peter KissGSr.Bryant
Koby McEwenGSr.Weber State
Darius McGheeGSr.Liberty
Alex MoralesGSr.Wagner
Isaiah MosleyGJr.Missouri State
Nick MuszynksiCSr.Belmont
KC NdefoFSr.Saint Peter’s
Norchad OmierFFr.Arkansas State
M.J. RandolphGSr.Florida A&M
Ryan RollinsGSo.Toledo
Baylor ScheiermanGSo.South Dakota State
Mark SearsGSo.Ohio
Ben ShunguGSr.Vermont
Malachi SmithGSr.Chattanooga
Amadou SowCSr.UCSB
Azar SwainGSr.Yale
Darrion TrammellGSo.Seattle
Jalen WilliamsGJr.Santa Clara
K.J. WilliamsFSr.Murray State
Douglas WilsonFSr.South Dakota State
