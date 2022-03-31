Virginia State Football Names Interim Head Coach

Courtesy of VSU Athletics
ETTRICK, VA – As Virginia State football prepares for their upcoming Spring Game on Saturday, April 9 at 9 am, the team is now under the leadership of Interim Head Coach Shannon Harris. Associate VP for Intercollegiate Athletics, Peggy Davis, named Harris Interim Head Football Coach on Thursday morning, in lieu of the departure of Head Coach Reggie Barlow, ending his sixth season leading the Trojans.
“I feel honored; it is definitely a blessing for sure,” said Coach Harris when asked how he feels about being named VSU’s Interim Head Football Coach. “One thing for me is to continue the teaching and the guidance from what Coach Barlow has brought here for the program.”
“We are proud to have Coach Harris fulfill this role as we move through the head coach search process,” said Davis. “Everyone in the program has tremendous respect for Shannon, and feels he is the best man for the job.”
Coach Harris came to VSU in 2021 to serve as the Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach. After a 3-6 overall record by Virginia State football for the 2021 season, Harris has an academic and athletic focus for the team.
“We want to make sure that we [the coaching staff] continue to lead our young men in the right direction from an academic standpoint first, and continue to put a good product on the football field going forward.”
Despite the new title and responsibilities, Coach Harris does not feel any pressure leading the Trojans just days before the April 9 Spring Game.
“We have already been practicing, so the guidelines are there,” said Coach Harris. “Everything is already in place from what coach [Barlow] had already been putting together over the years; so we are on course. The guys have been working and practicing hard.”
Bringing a wealth of football knowledge and almost 20 years of coaching experience to his new role as Interim Head Football Coach, Shannon Harris is eager to lead the Trojan Football team because GREATER HAPPENS HERE at VSU.
