Decobie Durant shows off his speed at NFL Scouting Combine

Decobie Durant recorded an unofficial time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This time ranked top five amongst all cornerbacks at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
OVERALL SCORE
The South Carolina State University product received an overall prospect grade of 5.86. The scale ranges from 8.0 to 5.6. An overall score of 8.0 describes a prospect as being “perfect”. Durant’s score describes him as an “average backup or special teamer” on the NFL level.
COMBINE RESULTS
Decobie Durant stole eyes during his 40-yard dash performance. The cornerback recorded an unofficial time of 4.38 seconds. This time ranked top five amongst all cornerbacks at the combine.
STRENGTHS & WEAKNESSES
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein reported on the strengths and weaknesses of Durant. Some strengths include having a great catch radius, pure speed, and great footwork. He was also praised for his ability to match a receiver’s route when playing in the slot.
Some weaknesses noticed included his lack of size, lack of durability as a tackler, and a lack of pattern recognition. Most of his weaknesses derive from his undersized frame for an NFL-sized cornerback. Durant currently stands 5’10” and weighs 180 pounds.
Overall Durant was described as “a late Day 3 selection due to his size, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him outperform his draft slotting.”