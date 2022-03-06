NFL Scouting Combine – Southern University’s Ja’Tyre Carter

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing. Southern University offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter is one of four HBCU players representing at the event this year. Here are his results from the event.
OVERALL RESULTS
Carter received an overall NFL prospect grade of 5.83. The scale ranges from 8.0 to 5.99. An overall score of 8.0 describes a prospect as being “perfect”. Carter’s score describes him as an “average backup or special teamer” on the NFL level.
COMBINE RESULTS
The former Southern Jaguar went through several drills as the combine to showoff different skill sets. He ran a 5.3 second 40-yard dash and a 4.9 second 20-yard shuttle. Carter had a 30 inch vertical jump and 108 in broad jump. He also ran a 7.84 second 3 cone drill.
STRENGTHS & WEAKNESSES
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein reported on the strengths and weaknessesthat he saw from Carter at the NFL Scouting Combine. Some strengths included flashes of quickness to protect rush gaps, stable feet, frame and strength to transition to the guard position, and good length.
Some weaknesses reported included a lack of explosiveness at initial contact, a slowness when first getting out of his stance, and a lack of athleticism and fluidity when blocking in space.
Overall it was reported that, “If he can get his hands and pad level locked in, he’ll have a shot to become an NFL backup.”