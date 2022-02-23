CIAA Tournament: Battle of Raleigh goes to Saint Augustine’s

By

Saint Augustine’s and Shaw University took the battle of Raleigh to Baltimore on Thursday in the CIAA Tournament. You can see a recap of this game here.

While there is never an underdog in a rivalry like this, the No. 11 seed Saint Augustine’s (7-20) pulled off a 64-61 win over No. 6 seed Shaw University (11-12).

SAU came out of the gates strong outscoring Shaw 37-21 in the first half. The Falcons closed out the last six minutes of the first half with a 14-2 run to take the lead going into the break.

Shaw came storming back in the second half and tied the game at 42 all on a Corey Rutherford three pointer at the 8:56 mark.

The Falcons were able to hit enough free throws in the final minute to keep Shaw at bay and hold on for the tight win.

Jaylen Richard led Saint Augustine’s and all scorers with 14 points.

SAU advances to face No. 3 seed Winston-Salem State University on Thursday at 8pm at the CIAA Tournament.

