HBCU Baseball programs set for Andre Dawson Classic, MLB4

The lineups of two of the biggest showcases for HBCU baseball are set for 2022.
Major League Baseball announced the participating teams in two annual showcase tournaments hosted around the start of the college baseball season – Andre Dawson Classic and MLB4. Both MLB-hosted events will be held the weekend of February 18th-20th in New Orleans, La. (Andre Dawson Classic) and Scottsdale, Ariz. (MLB4), and will be highlighted through LIVE doubleheader features broadcast by MLB Network.
ANDRE DAWSON CLASSIC
In celebration of Black History Month, the Andre Dawson Classic, the tournament launched in 2008 by MLB to highlight Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and their baseball programs, will return to New Orleans for the eighth time with games hosted at both the New Orleans MLB Youth Academy and Maestri Field at University of New Orleans. Participating teams, including seven HBCU programs, are as follows:
- Alabama State University (Montgomery, Ala.) – 6th appearance; 2012-2013, 2018-2020, 2022
- Florida A&M University (Tallahassee, Fla.) – 2nd appearance; 2019 and 2022
- Grambling State University (Grambling, La.) – 10th appearance; 2011-2012, 2014-2020, 2022
- Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.) – 1st appearance
- Prairie View A&M University (Prairie View, Texas) – 7th appearance; 2012-2013, 2016-2020, 2022
- Southern University (Baton Rouge, La.) – 14th appearance; 2008-2020, 2022
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (Pine Bluff, Ark.) – 4th appearance; 2018-2020, 2022
- University of New Orleans (New Orleans, La.) – 8th appearance; 2014-2020, 2022
Four of the HBCU baseball schools, including Jackson State University, Southern University, Florida A&M University and Alabama State University, will be featured LIVE on MLB Network and MLB.com on Saturday, February 19th. Southern University will face Jackson State in a matinee game beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET), with Florida A&M (Dawson’s alma mater) and Alabama State following soon after at 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET).
Full tournament schedule (all times CT) is as follows (dates, times and match-ups subject to change):
|Date
|Time
|Teams
|Location
|Feb. 18
|11 a.m.
|Alabama State vs. Southern
|New Orleans MLBYA
|Feb. 18
|3 p.m.
|Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M
|New Orleans MLBYA
|Feb. 18
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas Pine Bluff. UNO
|University of New Orleans
|Feb. 18
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State vs. Grambling State
|New Orleans MLBYA
|Date
|Time
|Teams
|Location
|Feb. 19
|1 p.m.*
|Jackson State vs. Southern
|New Orleans MLBYA
|Feb. 19
|1 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
|University of New Orleans
|Feb. 19
|4 p.m.
|Grambling State vs. UNO
|University of New Orleans
|Feb. 19
|6 p.m.*
|Florida A&M vs. Alabama State
|New Orleans MLBYA
|Date
|Time
|Teams
|Location
|Feb. 20
|11 a.m.
|Southern vs. Florida A&M
|University of New Orleans
|Feb. 20
|12 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State
|New Orleans MLBYA
|Feb. 20
|2 p.m.
|Alabama State vs. UNO
|University of New Orleans
|Feb. 20
|3 p.m.
|Grambling State vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
|New Orleans MLBYA
*MLB Network Broadcast*