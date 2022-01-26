HBCU Baseball programs set for Andre Dawson Classic, MLB4

By

The lineups of two of the biggest showcases for HBCU baseball are set for 2022.

Major League Baseball announced the participating teams in two annual showcase tournaments hosted around the start of the college baseball season – Andre Dawson Classic and MLB4. Both MLB-hosted events will be held the weekend of February 18th-20th in New Orleans, La. (Andre Dawson Classic) and Scottsdale, Ariz. (MLB4), and will be highlighted through LIVE doubleheader features broadcast by MLB Network.

ANDRE DAWSON CLASSIC

In celebration of Black History Month, the Andre Dawson Classic, the tournament launched in 2008 by MLB to highlight Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and their baseball programs, will return to New Orleans for the eighth time with games hosted at both the New Orleans MLB Youth Academy and Maestri Field at University of New Orleans. Participating teams, including seven HBCU programs, are as follows:

(Montgomery, Ala.) – 6 appearance; 2012-2013, 2018-2020, 2022 Florida A&M University (Tallahassee, Fla.) – 2 nd appearance; 2019 and 2022

(Grambling, La.) – 10 appearance; 2011-2012, 2014-2020, 2022 Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.) – 1 st appearance

(Prairie View, Texas) – 7 appearance; 2012-2013, 2016-2020, 2022 Southern University (Baton Rouge, La.) – 14 th appearance; 2008-2020, 2022

(Pine Bluff, Ark.) – 4 appearance; 2018-2020, 2022 University of New Orleans (New Orleans, La.) – 8 th appearance; 2014-2020, 2022 Non-HBCU



Four of the HBCU baseball schools, including Jackson State University, Southern University, Florida A&M University and Alabama State University, will be featured LIVE on MLB Network and MLB.com on Saturday, February 19th. Southern University will face Jackson State in a matinee game beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET), with Florida A&M (Dawson’s alma mater) and Alabama State following soon after at 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET).

Full tournament schedule (all times CT) is as follows (dates, times and match-ups subject to change):

Date Time Teams Location Feb. 18 11 a.m. Alabama State vs. Southern New Orleans MLBYA Feb. 18 3 p.m. Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M New Orleans MLBYA Feb. 18 7 p.m. Arkansas Pine Bluff. UNO University of New Orleans Feb. 18 7 p.m. Jackson State vs. Grambling State New Orleans MLBYA Date Time Teams Location Feb. 19 1 p.m.* Jackson State vs. Southern New Orleans MLBYA Feb. 19 1 p.m. Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff University of New Orleans Feb. 19 4 p.m. Grambling State vs. UNO University of New Orleans Feb. 19 6 p.m.* Florida A&M vs. Alabama State New Orleans MLBYA Date Time Teams Location Feb. 20 11 a.m. Southern vs. Florida A&M University of New Orleans Feb. 20 12 p.m. Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State New Orleans MLBYA Feb. 20 2 p.m. Alabama State vs. UNO University of New Orleans Feb. 20 3 p.m. Grambling State vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff New Orleans MLBYA

*MLB Network Broadcast*

HBCU Baseball programs set for Andre Dawson Classic, MLB4