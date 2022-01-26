Baseball

HBCU Baseball programs set for Andre Dawson Classic, MLB4

The Andre Dawson Classic is set and it features seven HBCU baseball programs all from the SWAC.

Posted on

The lineups of two of the biggest showcases for HBCU baseball are set for 2022. 

Major League Baseball announced the participating teams in two annual showcase tournaments hosted around the start of the college baseball season – Andre Dawson Classic and MLB4.  Both MLB-hosted events will be held the weekend of February 18th-20th in New Orleans, La. (Andre Dawson Classic) and Scottsdale, Ariz. (MLB4), and will be highlighted through LIVE doubleheader features broadcast by MLB Network. 

ANDRE DAWSON CLASSIC

In celebration of Black History Month, the Andre Dawson Classic, the tournament launched in 2008 by MLB to highlight Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and their baseball programs, will return to New Orleans for the eighth time with games hosted at both the New Orleans MLB Youth Academy and Maestri Field at University of New Orleans. Participating teams, including seven HBCU programs, are as follows:

  • Alabama State University (Montgomery, Ala.) – 6th appearance; 2012-2013, 2018-2020, 2022
  • Florida A&M University (Tallahassee, Fla.) – 2nd appearance; 2019 and 2022
  • Grambling State University (Grambling, La.) – 10th appearance; 2011-2012, 2014-2020, 2022
  • Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.) – 1st appearance
  • Prairie View A&M University (Prairie View, Texas) – 7th appearance; 2012-2013, 2016-2020, 2022
  • Southern University (Baton Rouge, La.) – 14th appearance; 2008-2020, 2022
  • University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (Pine Bluff, Ark.) – 4th appearance; 2018-2020, 2022
  • University of New Orleans (New Orleans, La.) – 8th appearance; 2014-2020, 2022 
    • Non-HBCU
       

Four of the HBCU baseball schools, including Jackson State University, Southern University, Florida A&M University and Alabama State University, will be featured LIVE on MLB Network and MLB.com on Saturday, February 19th. Southern University will face Jackson State in a matinee game beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET), with Florida A&M (Dawson’s alma mater) and Alabama State following soon after at 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET). 

Full tournament schedule (all times CT) is as follows (dates, times and match-ups subject to change):

DateTimeTeamsLocation
Feb. 1811 a.m.Alabama State vs. SouthernNew Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 183 p.m.Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&MNew Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 187 p.m.Arkansas Pine Bluff. UNOUniversity of New Orleans
Feb. 187 p.m.Jackson State vs. Grambling StateNew Orleans MLBYA
DateTimeTeamsLocation
Feb. 191 p.m.*Jackson State vs. SouthernNew Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 191 p.m.Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas Pine BluffUniversity of New Orleans
Feb. 194 p.m.Grambling State vs. UNOUniversity of New Orleans
Feb. 196 p.m.*Florida A&M vs. Alabama StateNew Orleans MLBYA
DateTimeTeamsLocation
Feb. 2011 a.m.Southern vs. Florida A&MUniversity of New Orleans
Feb. 2012 p.m.Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson StateNew Orleans MLBYA
Feb. 202 p.m.Alabama State vs. UNOUniversity of New Orleans
Feb. 203 p.m.Grambling State vs. Arkansas Pine BluffNew Orleans MLBYA

*MLB Network Broadcast*

HBCU Baseball programs set for Andre Dawson Classic, MLB4
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X