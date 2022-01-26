HBCU hoops schedule: 01/27-02/02

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.
Keep up with all the HBCU hoops action for the week right here on the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule on HBCUGameday.com.
Schedule compiled by Black College Sports Page
THURS., JAN. 27
CIAA
Livingstone @ St. Augustine’s
Fayetteville State @ Claflin
Virginia State @ Bowie State
Virginia Union @ Elizabeth City State
SIAC
Kentucky State @ Central State
OVC
Tennessee State @ SIU-Edwardsville
OTHERS
Lincoln (Mo.) @ NW Missouri
NW Oklahoma @ Langston
Keiser @ Florida Memorial
FRI., JAN. 28
SIAC
Allen @ Voorhees
SAT., JAN. 29
CIAA
Livingstone @ Winston-Salem State
Shaw @ Virginia Union
St. Augustine’s @ Fayetteville State
Claflin @ J. C. Smith
Bowie State @ Elizabeth City State
Lincoln (Pa.) @ Virginia State
BIG SOUTH
USC Upstate @ NC A&T
Hampton @ Charleston Southern
MEAC
Norfolk State @ SC State
Howard @ NC Central
Md.-E.-Shore @ Coppin State
Delaware State @ Morgan State
OVC
Tennessee State @ E. Illinois
SIAC
Albany State @ Savannah State
Allen @ Fort Valley State
Benedict @ Clark Atlanta
Tuskegee @ Central State
Spring Hill @ Kentucky State
LeMoyne Owen @ Lane
SWAC
Southern @ Alcorn State
Florida A&M @ Alabama A&M
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Miss Valley State
Grambling State @ Jackson State
Texas Southern @ Prairie View A&M
Bethune-Cookman @ Alabama State
OTHERS
W. Va. State @ Frostburg State
Lincoln (Mo.) @ Missouri Western
Langston @ Wayland Baptist
Warner @ Florida Memorial
MON, JAN. 31
CIAA
Bluefield State @ Livingstone
Lincoln (Pa.) @ Fayetteville State
Winston-Salem State @ Bowie State
MEAC
Howard @ SC State
Morgan State @ Md.-E. Shore
Norfolk State @ NC Central
Coppin State @ Delaware State
SIAC
Allen @ Clark Atlanta
Benedict @ Fort Valley State
Tuskegee @ Kentucky State
Miles @ Lane
Morehouse @ Savannah State
Spring Hill @ Central State
SWAC
Grambling State @ Alcorn State
Bethune-Cookman @ Alabama A&M
Southern @ Jackson State
Florida A&M @ Alabama State
OTHERS
Lincoln (Mo.) @ Nebraska Kearney
TUES, FEB. 1
CIAA
Carolina Univ. @ Elizabeth City State
WED., FEB. 2
CIAA
J. C. Smith @ Virginia Union
Livingstone @ Lincoln (Pa.)
St. Augustine’s @ Shaw
Lincoln (Pa.) @ Caldwell
BIG SOUTH
USC Upstate @ Hampton
OTHERS
W. Va. State @ West Liberty