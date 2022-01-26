HBCU hoops schedule: 01/27-02/02

By

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.

Schedule compiled by Black College Sports Page

THURS., JAN. 27

CIAA

Livingstone @ St. Augustine’s

Fayetteville State @ Claflin

Virginia State @ Bowie State

Virginia Union @ Elizabeth City State

SIAC

Kentucky State @ Central State

OVC

Tennessee State @ SIU-Edwardsville

OTHERS

Lincoln (Mo.) @ NW Missouri

NW Oklahoma @ Langston

Keiser @ Florida Memorial

FRI., JAN. 28

SIAC

Allen @ Voorhees

SAT., JAN. 29

CIAA

Livingstone @ Winston-Salem State

Shaw @ Virginia Union

St. Augustine’s @ Fayetteville State

Claflin @ J. C. Smith

Bowie State @ Elizabeth City State

Lincoln (Pa.) @ Virginia State

BIG SOUTH

USC Upstate @ NC A&T

Hampton @ Charleston Southern

MEAC

Norfolk State @ SC State

Howard @ NC Central

Md.-E.-Shore @ Coppin State

Delaware State @ Morgan State

OVC

Tennessee State @ E. Illinois

SIAC

Albany State @ Savannah State

Allen @ Fort Valley State

Benedict @ Clark Atlanta

Tuskegee @ Central State

Spring Hill @ Kentucky State

LeMoyne Owen @ Lane

SWAC

Southern @ Alcorn State

Florida A&M @ Alabama A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Miss Valley State

Grambling State @ Jackson State

Texas Southern @ Prairie View A&M

Bethune-Cookman @ Alabama State

OTHERS

W. Va. State @ Frostburg State

Lincoln (Mo.) @ Missouri Western

Langston @ Wayland Baptist

Warner @ Florida Memorial

MON, JAN. 31

CIAA

Bluefield State @ Livingstone

Lincoln (Pa.) @ Fayetteville State

Winston-Salem State @ Bowie State

MEAC

Howard @ SC State

Morgan State @ Md.-E. Shore

Norfolk State @ NC Central

Coppin State @ Delaware State

SIAC

Allen @ Clark Atlanta

Benedict @ Fort Valley State

Tuskegee @ Kentucky State

Miles @ Lane

Morehouse @ Savannah State

Spring Hill @ Central State

SWAC

Grambling State @ Alcorn State

Bethune-Cookman @ Alabama A&M

Southern @ Jackson State

Florida A&M @ Alabama State

OTHERS

Lincoln (Mo.) @ Nebraska Kearney

TUES, FEB. 1

CIAA

Carolina Univ. @ Elizabeth City State

WED., FEB. 2

CIAA

J. C. Smith @ Virginia Union

Livingstone @ Lincoln (Pa.)

St. Augustine’s @ Shaw

Lincoln (Pa.) @ Caldwell

BIG SOUTH

USC Upstate @ Hampton

OTHERS

W. Va. State @ West Liberty

