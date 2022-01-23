By

BALTIMORE (January 22, 2022) – Howard University men’s basketball team outlasted the Morgan State (MSU) Bears in a high-scoring affair, 91-82, inside the Hill Field House.



With the win, HU (7-8, 1-1 MEAC) snapped its three-game slide while earning its first conference win of the season.



Three Bison scored 20 points in the victory, led by graduate Randall Brumant (Houston) with a season-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting.



MSU’s Sherwyn Devonish made a pair of freebies and gave the Bears an early 10-point advantage, 16-6, but the Bison fought back and took their first lead after a trey ball from rookie Elijah Hawkins (Washington), 31-30.



Both squads went back-and-forth in the waning moments before intermission, but a layup from Hawkins put the Bison ahead by three, 46-43.



Morgan State recaptured the lead after two free throws from Ty Horner, 58-57, but it was short-lived, thanks to a long ball from graduate Sam Green (Bowie, Md.), 60-58.



With less than six minutes left, a layup from Brumant gave HU its largest lead, 78-68, but the Bears refused to go away.



MSU went on a 14-4 run, capped by a three-point play from Devonish, 83-82.



Howard finished the game on an 8-0 run to knock off the Bears, 91-82.



Hawkins ended the afternoon with 20 points, six steals and four assists while redshirt sophomore Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) added 21 points and eight rebounds in the win.



For MSU (6-9, 1-2 MEAC), De’Torrion Ware led all scorers with 23 points in the loss.



Howard University returns to Baltimore Monday (Jan. 24) where the Coppin State Eagles await. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. inside PEC Arena.

Howard University bounces back with win over rival Morgan State