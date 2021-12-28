Deion Sanders, JSU to get a visit from top RB prospect

By

Deion Sanders already has one five-star headed to Jackson State, but he’s not stopping there.



Richard Young, the top rated running back in the 2023 class, says he will be taking a visit to Jackson to check out the reigning SWAC Champs.

“I got my 1st HBCU offer over a year ago from Jackson State University,” Young wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Me & Coach Prime are from the same hometown, Fort Myers, FL…You better believe I will be visiting Jackson State University! Count on It!”



Young revealed his plans a day after news broke that he would be visiting Florida A&M at some point going forward.

“People really don’t know this, but me and [head coach Willie Simmons] have been building a relationship for a while now. I have been texting him back and forth and talking to him on the phone. I haven’t really told anyone this before, but I’m definitely going to visit Florida A&M,” Young told 247Sports.

Young is the 16th ranked player overall in his class according to the 247Composite Rankings with a near-perfect ranking of .9915 out of 1.000. He averaged 9.0 yards per carry for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground in 10 games.

Of course, Deion Sanders and Jackson State recently flipped Georgia prep star Travis Hunter, the top rated player in the 2022 recruiting class. Young has taken note of Hunter’s decision to pick JSU over the ACC school.

“He is building his own legacy wherever he goes. I’m not going even to lie. I thought he was going to stay with FSU, but when he saw he could get coached by one of the best corners ever, he did it. That shocked me and I told myself that I got to keep my options.”

