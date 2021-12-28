Southern University Law holding sports agent bootcamp

By

The Southern University Law Center is looking to help increase access to the world of representing pro athletes. The SULC is hosting its inaugural Sports Agent Bootcamp taking place February 4 – 5, 2022 at the Valdry Center on the campus of Southern University Baton Rouge.



The bootcamp will be held in partnership with Diverse Representation.

“Our inaugural Sports Agent Bootcamp will allow students to engage and network with highly trained and experienced sports agents that will offer the inside scoop on the industry and its emerging trends,” says Marla Dickerson, associate vice chancellor of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at Southern University Law. “We strive to provide learning experiences and opportunities so that our students can become versatile legal professionals.”

During the two-day immersive bootcamp, students will participate in several workshops led by an array of sports agents from across the country who will prepare attendees for careers as professional sports agents. Participants will hear from industry leaders at leading companies such as Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Vanguard Sports Group. Some of the topics that will be covered during the bootcamp include, “Recruiting and Managing Clients”, “Representing the Peak Professional Athlete”, and “Maintaining Integrity as an Agent.”

“In 2020, history was made when more than half of players selected in the first round of the NFL draft were represented by Black agents,” says Jaia Thomas, Esq, founder and chief executive officer of Diverse Representation. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen an uptick in the number of professional athletes hiring Black agents, but we still have a long way to go. The Southern University Law Center’s Sports Agent Bootcamp is the first-of-its-kind program specifically geared towards educating Black students and young professionals about the inner workings of athlete representation. The goal of this program is to give Black students and young professionals a competitive edge in an industry in which they have been historically excluded.”

The event is open to the public; however, it will require registration that began on December 16. Student early bird registration begins at $35 until January 16. General admission starts at $75.

