Southern squeezes by Kent State

Jags make the go ahead bucket in the closing seconds.
Kent, OH—With 13 seconds to go, a layup by PJ Byrd lifted the Southern University Jaguars (6-6, 0-0) over Kent State University (5-5, 0-0) by a score of 78-76 on Sunday afternoon inside Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio.

The Basics

  • Final Score: Southern 78, Kent State 76
  • Records: Southern (6-6, 0-0 SWAC) | Kent State (5-5, 0-0 MAC)
  • Location: Kent, Ohio – Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
  • Series: SU 1-0

How It Happened
First Half

  • The Jaguars shot 9-27 from the field led by Jayden Saddler with nine first half points.
  • SU had their biggest deficit of 22 with 3:02 remaining in the first.
  • There score was tied one time with three lead changes in the first.
  • The Jaguars were 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line shooting 30 percent.
  • The Jags had five steals to the Flashes four.
  • Southern was 6-of-10 from the charity stripe in the first.

Second Half 

  • Tyrone Lyons scored 13 second half points to lead the Jags comeback. 
  • The Jaguars shot 55.6 percent from the field in the second half.
  • Southern shot only 25 percent from behind the arc in the second half going 3-of-12.
  • SU had their largest lead of the game of two with 2:03 to go in the game.
  • SU ended the game on an 18-3 run that was capped off with a driving layup by PJ Byrd with 1.6 seconds left.
  • The Jaguars led the game in points off turnovers, second chance points, points in the paint and fast break points.

Next Up
The Jags head to Dayton, Ohio for a contest against Dayton University on Tuesday, December 21th, with a 7:00pm tip-off.

