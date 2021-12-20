Southern squeezes by Kent State

By

Courtesy: Southern University

Kent, OH—With 13 seconds to go, a layup by PJ Byrd lifted the Southern University Jaguars (6-6, 0-0) over Kent State University (5-5, 0-0) by a score of 78-76 on Sunday afternoon inside Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio.



The Basics

Final Score: Southern 78, Kent State 76

Records: Southern (6-6, 0-0 SWAC) | Kent State (5-5, 0-0 MAC)

Location: Kent, Ohio – Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Series: SU 1-0

How It Happened

First Half

The Jaguars shot 9-27 from the field led by Jayden Saddler with nine first half points.

with nine first half points. SU had their biggest deficit of 22 with 3:02 remaining in the first.

There score was tied one time with three lead changes in the first.

The Jaguars were 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line shooting 30 percent.

The Jags had five steals to the Flashes four.

Southern was 6-of-10 from the charity stripe in the first.

Second Half

Tyrone Lyons scored 13 second half points to lead the Jags comeback.

scored 13 second half points to lead the Jags comeback. The Jaguars shot 55.6 percent from the field in the second half.

Southern shot only 25 percent from behind the arc in the second half going 3-of-12.

SU had their largest lead of the game of two with 2:03 to go in the game.

SU ended the game on an 18-3 run that was capped off with a driving layup by PJ Byrd with 1.6 seconds left.

The Jaguars led the game in points off turnovers, second chance points, points in the paint and fast break points.

Top Performers

Tyrone Lyons totaled 17 points and four rebounds.

totaled 17 points and four rebounds. Jayden Saddler finished with 17 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.

finished with 17 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds. Terrell Williams’s Jr. closed the game with 13 points, three rebounds and one steals.

Next Up

The Jags head to Dayton, Ohio for a contest against Dayton University on Tuesday, December 21th, with a 7:00pm tip-off.



