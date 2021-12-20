Southern squeezes by Kent State

Courtesy: Southern University
Kent, OH—With 13 seconds to go, a layup by PJ Byrd lifted the Southern University Jaguars (6-6, 0-0) over Kent State University (5-5, 0-0) by a score of 78-76 on Sunday afternoon inside Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio.
The Basics
- Final Score: Southern 78, Kent State 76
- Records: Southern (6-6, 0-0 SWAC) | Kent State (5-5, 0-0 MAC)
- Location: Kent, Ohio – Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
- Series: SU 1-0
How It Happened
First Half
- The Jaguars shot 9-27 from the field led by Jayden Saddler with nine first half points.
- SU had their biggest deficit of 22 with 3:02 remaining in the first.
- There score was tied one time with three lead changes in the first.
- The Jaguars were 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line shooting 30 percent.
- The Jags had five steals to the Flashes four.
- Southern was 6-of-10 from the charity stripe in the first.
Second Half
- Tyrone Lyons scored 13 second half points to lead the Jags comeback.
- The Jaguars shot 55.6 percent from the field in the second half.
- Southern shot only 25 percent from behind the arc in the second half going 3-of-12.
- SU had their largest lead of the game of two with 2:03 to go in the game.
- SU ended the game on an 18-3 run that was capped off with a driving layup by PJ Byrd with 1.6 seconds left.
- The Jaguars led the game in points off turnovers, second chance points, points in the paint and fast break points.
Top Performers
- Tyrone Lyons totaled 17 points and four rebounds.
- Jayden Saddler finished with 17 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.
- Terrell Williams’s Jr. closed the game with 13 points, three rebounds and one steals.
Next Up
The Jags head to Dayton, Ohio for a contest against Dayton University on Tuesday, December 21th, with a 7:00pm tip-off.