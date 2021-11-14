Southern University knocks off Tulane

By

New Orleans, Louisiana—The Southern University Jaguars (1-1) outlast Tulane University (1-1) by a score of 73-70 inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse on Saturday.

“I’m proud of our guys and the way they fought, said Head Coach Sean Woods. We showed a lot of adversity as we were able to sustain a lead and fought back to keep it. We need to clean up some things, but we have some very competitive games where we have a chance to grow and learn as a team”

The Basics

Final Score: Southern 73, Tulane 70

Records: Southern (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) | Tulane (1-1, 0-0 AAC)

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana – Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse

Series: Tulane leads 9-2

How It Happened

First Half

The Jaguars where 5-of-11 from behind the three-point line, being led by P.J. Byrd who was 2-of-3 and Brion Whitley 2-of-4 shooting.

SU took their largest lead of the first half at the 7:01 mark on a three pointer by Whitley assisted by Jayden Saddler.

Southern held the lead for 15:16 of the first half.

Saddler finished the first half with six points and six assists in route to his first double-double of the season.

Second Half

The Jaguars were in for another battle as they saw their lead fade away as Tulane was able to put on a run.

Despite briefly losing the lead, a driving lay-up by Saddler while being fouled and converting on the and one gave the Jags a 63-61 lead with 3:34 left in the game.

Tulane had a chance late in the game to tie, but a huge block by Tyrone Lyons sealed the deal for the Jaguars with 73-70 being the final.

Top Performers

Jayden Saddler recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 assists.

P.J. Byrd was one assist shy of his own double-double finishing with 12 points and nine assists.

Brion Whitley had 12 points and two rebounds.

Tyrone Lyons had 12 points as well to go along with his six rebounds and two blocks.

Next Up

Southern University will hit the road to Texas as they will face-off against Rice University on Tuesday, November 16th, with a 7:00pm tip-off.

Southern University knocks off Tulane