Shedeur Sanders teams with Tom Brady on NIL deal

It’s been a great week for Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Three days after winning the Jerry Rice award the JSU freshman has signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with the clothing line for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The deal wasn’t just exclusive to Sanders. The “BRADY” clothing line announced partnerships with Cade McNamara (Michigan), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina) and George Pickens (Georgia), tennis players Andrew Fenty (Michigan) and Patrick Zahraj (UCLA), hockey player Jack St. Ivany (Boston College) and basketball players Julian Reese (Maryland) and Jermaine Samuels (Villanova).

The launch is set to take place January 12, with Brady’s clothing line focused on active and casual wear.

Prior to signing the deal Brady had a prior relationship with Sanders. Brady put Sanders through a workout on the football field in June of 2020. Sanders was a rising senior in high school at the time.

The two exchanged social media comments at the time with Sanders lamenting that he was “Learning from the (goat) and soaking up all of the knowledge.”

Brady would respond with, “You will determine what your future holds. I’m always here for you.”

A year and a half later, that future includes partnering together with Brady’s clothing line.

Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback on Saturday when Jackson State takes on South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

