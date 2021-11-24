FCS playoffs preview – FAMU vs Southeastern Louisiana

The Florida A&M Rattlers will face off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in the first round of the FCS playoffs this Saturday. Here are the matchups to watch.
RASEAN MCKAY VS LIONS SECONDARY
The Lions secondary has been ferocius this season grabbing 16 interceptions in eleven games. Two of them were completed for a pick six. They are leading the Southland Conference in takeaways. Freshman defensive back Zy Alexander has six interceptions alone which is good for best in the conference. For reference, the next best defender only has three. The Rattlers Junior quarterback Rasean McKay will have to be careful throwing into that coverage. McKay has thrown 20 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 11 games this year. He has accumulated 2,219 yards through the air with a completion rate of only 59%. He will have to be more accurate this Saturday against the Lions who will captilize off of under or over thrown balls.
COLE KELLEY VS ISAIAH LAND
This may be the most interesting matchup in any FCS playoffs game Saturday. Southeastern Lousiana’s senior quarterback Cole Kelley is the definition of a dual threat. Kelley in seventh overall in the Southland Conference in rushing yards with 442 in 11 games. He is more productive than most running backs in the conference and the leading rusher on the Lions offense. He is dominant in the red zone with 16 rushing touchdowns. Kelley has also thrown 38 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions with an impressive completion rate of 74%. The man can do it all and he does it very well. Kelley will be under some pressure this Saturday against the Florida A&M defensive line. FAMU’s defensive front that has 38 sacks for 242 yards this season. Junior linebacker Isaiah Land has 18 alone for the Rattlers. Land will need to be on top of his game if there is any chance of slowing down Cole Kelley. Kelley uses his legs in short yardage situations but is also very accurate throwing on the run in play action passes as well. Kelley is used to playing under pressure as his offensive line has not been the strongest this season.