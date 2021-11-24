By

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 24, 2021 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the hiring of Alexiss Robinson, who will join the conference as the Senior Associate Commissioner for Administration and Compliance.

“I am elated to have Alexiss back in the conference office,” MEAC Chief of Staff/Chief Operating Officer and Commissioner-Elect Sonja Stills said. “She has come full circle from an intern into now the Senior Associate Commissioner for Administration & Compliance for the MEAC. I am excited for the future of the Conference with her as a part of the leadership team.”

Robinson comes to the MEAC from Villanova University, where she served as Director of Compliance – Financial Aid, where she was responsible for maintaining a comprehensive program for all athletic financial aid activities and serves as one of the department’s liaison to the Office of Financial Assistance, Bursar, Residence Life, Bookstore, Procurement and Dining Services.

Prior to Villanova, Robinson was the Director of Diversity and Inclusion for Athletics and Student Development at Immaculata University, where she implemented various diversity education programs and initiatives for the Department of Athletics and Recreation.

Robinson was Assistant Director for Student Service and Senior Woman Administrator at Hampton University, her alma mater, from 2012-14, and prior to that, she spent three years as Director of Student-Athlete Support Services at Howard University.

She also has experience in compliance from both Temple University and Norfolk State University.

Robinson graduated with a B.S. in Sports Management from Hampton University in 2003, and a M.S. in Kinesiology from Indiana University in 2004.

MEAC hires new associate commissioner with Hampton ties