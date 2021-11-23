By

The regular season is over for the majority of HBCU football, which leads to the start of another season. Awards season.



A total of 25 players were named finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the NCAA’s football championship subdivision (FCS). A total of four of those student-athletes play HBCU football.



Two of the four finalists for the award play on the same defense. Florida A&M safety Marquese Bell and linebacker Isaiah Land are both up for the award. Bell recorded 79 total tackles — 15 of them solo — and 6.5 tackles for loss. He also had a sack, an interception and forced two fumbles in 10 games. Land had 43 total tackles — 32 of them solo. He also has an FCS-high 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks along with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.



Bell and Land will have a chance to add to their totals this week as FAMU heads to Hammond, LA to take on Southeast Louisiana on Saturday.



Jackson State linebacker James Houston is also up for the award. He has 59 tackles — 44 solo — with 20.5 tackles for loss. Houston has 14.5 sacks as well as eight juries. He’s also got seven forced fumbles, one that he took all the way back for a touchdown against Alabama A&M.



Rounding out the list of HBCU players is South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant. Durant has 37 tackles — 29 solo — through 11 games. He also has three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.



A 50-member, national media panel will select the winner, who will be announced on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – the eve of the FCS championship game.

Four HBCU football defenders up for Buck Buchanan Award