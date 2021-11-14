Deion Sanders apologizes for team’s behavior after win

“On behalf of Jackson State University — Coach Rollins, man, I appreciate you. He’s one of the real ones and I want formally apologize, man. We acted like idiots at the conclusion of the game, the gentleman who thought it was proper to take flags out of plant it in the middle of your field were straight idiots.

“And I want to apologize to all the fans, all the alumni, everybody associated with the Southern Jags. Aye man that will never happen again. And I’m going to take that responsibility because we’re supposed to be smart tough, fast and disciplined. We forgot the discipline and we forgot the character. We’ve got to learn how to win. We’ve got to learn how to win. Right, man you fought us to the end. You fought us like dogs and we gon’ return the favor with that bull junk?

“I want to formally apologize Coach Rollins. I’m sorry. And that would never happen again. God bless you, Southern. God bless you, HBCU. God bless you, SWAC. Let’s do this.”

Deion Sanders

Jackson State Head coach