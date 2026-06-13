UFL title clinched on the run of former HBCU star

UFL champion Ian Wheeler, a former HBCU standout at Howard University, delivered the biggest run of the season and walked away as the United Bowl’s Most Valuable Player.



Wheeler helped lead Louisville to a 27-20 win over the D.C. Defenders in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. His 44-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave his team the lead for good.



It was the defining play of the 2026 United Bowl.



Wheeler finished with 81 rushing yards on 10 carries. He earned MVP honors as Louisville captured its first UFL championship.



The performance capped a postseason surge for Wheeler. One week earlier, he helped push Louisville into the title game with another clutch fourth-quarter run. His 51-yard touchdown helped Louisville beat the St. Louis Battlehawks 29-20 in the playoff round.



This time, Wheeler did it on the championship stage.



The former Howard University playmaker broke loose early in the fourth quarter with the game still hanging in the balance. His touchdown put Louisville in front and shifted the momentum in a tight title game.

IAN WHEELER FOR THE LEAD TO START THE 4TH QUARTER!!!



?: ABC pic.twitter.com/pchK3iWRIe — Louisville Kings (@UFLKings) June 13, 2026

Howard University product shines on pro stage

Wheeler’s MVP performance added another chapter to one of the more unique football journeys in recent HBCU memory.



At Howard University, Wheeler went from walk-on to one of the MEAC’s most dangerous all-purpose threats. He finished his college career with nearly 2,500 all-purpose yards. He also returned a school-record three kickoffs for touchdowns.



Wheeler helped Howard win back-to-back MEAC championships during his time with the program. He also stood out in the classroom.



The Houston native finished with a 3.57 cumulative grade-point average. He earned MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team honors. In October 2023, Wheeler was accepted into Howard University medical school.



That combination made Wheeler one of the most compelling stories in HBCU football.



After the 2024 NFL Draft, Wheeler signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He made a strong first impression in his NFL preseason debut on Aug. 10, 2024.



Wheeler scored two rushing touchdowns in Chicago’s 33-6 win over the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, N.Y. He earned a spot with the Bears, but a season-ending injury in the final preseason game halted his rookie year.



Now, Wheeler has bounced back with a championship moment.



His fourth-quarter touchdown gave Louisville the lead for good. His production helped secure the title. His MVP honor put a former Howard University star at the center of the UFL championship celebration.



For Wheeler, Saturday was more than a comeback story.



It was a reminder that his next opportunity may never be far away.