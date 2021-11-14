The Jackson State-Southern football game was everything you want in a high-stakes rivalry game. But things got ugly at the end and the SWAC office is now looking into the matter.
Shortly after quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a knee to seal JSU’s 21-17 win over Southern, mayhem ensued. Celebrating Jackson State football players stormed the field at A.W. Mumford Stadium, with a few players bringing JSU’s flag on the field. Some SU players took exception to that and players began to put their hands on each other after the game had ended.
The SWAC released the following statement shortly after the game:
This was the second time in as many weeks that chaos ensued involving HBCU football teams and flags. Livingstone and Johnson C. Smith, the two oldest HBCU football programs, had their game cut short and ruled a no-contest after several scuffles and a flag-planting attempt.
Both teams still have games against in-state rivals to play. Jackson State will finish the regular season against Alcorn State while Grambling State awaits Southern in the Bayou Classic at the end of the month.