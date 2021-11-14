Jackson State

SWAC looking into Jackson State-Southern brawl

The Jackson State-Southern game was a heated rivalry game that ended with a flag planting attempt and a brawl.
The Jackson State-Southern football game was everything you want in a high-stakes rivalry game. But things got ugly at the end and the SWAC office is now looking into the matter.

Shortly after quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a knee to seal JSU’s 21-17 win over Southern, mayhem ensued. Celebrating Jackson State football players stormed the field at A.W. Mumford Stadium, with a few players bringing JSU’s flag on the field. Some SU players took exception to that and players began to put their hands on each other after the game had ended. 

The SWAC released the following statement shortly after the game:

The Southwestern Athletic Conference is currently reviewing the incident which took place at the conclusion of the Jackson State at Southern football game. 

After a comprehensive review the Conference Office will make a determination regarding necessary next steps in accordance with the league’s constitution and bylaws. 

The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds a high standard of good sportsmanship and any conduct deemed detrimental to those efforts will be handled appropriately.

This was the second time in as many weeks that chaos ensued involving HBCU football teams and flags. Livingstone and Johnson C. Smith, the two oldest HBCU football programs, had their game cut short and ruled a no-contest after several scuffles and a flag-planting attempt. 

Both teams still have games against in-state rivals to play. Jackson State will finish the regular season against Alcorn State while Grambling State awaits Southern in the Bayou Classic at the end of the month.

