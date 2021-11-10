Deion Sanders has missed the past three weeks for Jackson State after suffering complications from foot surgery in September.
The Jackson State head coach has been pretty quiet as he recovers, but he provided a spirited update on his condition on Wednesday morning.
Here’s what he had to say:
JSU has continued to play well under acting head coach Gary Harrell, winning each of its three games and maintaining national rankings while Deion Sanders recuperates.
The team can clinch the SWAC East division title for the first time since 2013 if it wins either of its next two games against Southern and Alcorn State.
Deion Sanders out of the hospital, gives update