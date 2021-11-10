By

Deion Sanders has missed the past three weeks for Jackson State after suffering complications from foot surgery in September.

The Jackson State head coach has been pretty quiet as he recovers, but he provided a spirited update on his condition on Wednesday morning.



Here’s what he had to say:

Tiger Nation!! Your non stop love and support through these past weeks have been a TREMENDOUS BLESSING and I cannot thank u enough .. As you know there have been some complications following my foot surgery, but it brings me such joy to tell you that I’m now out of the hospital and on my path that we started TOGETHER. The path that we challenged one another to be SMART, TOUGH, FAST and DISCIPLINED which involves me as well. I promise you I’m going to be smart and continue to adhere to my wonderful team of doctors orders. I want you to continue to be tough on us and challenge us to get to the level of excellence that we’re capable of. Often times fast is looked upon as having speed, but fast in this instance is being fleet of thought. Must be thoughtful and thankful as well as disciplined to ACHIEVE and BELIEVE our goals that we have established together. Oh and don’t be surprised when you see me back on the field in a new whip . #CoachPrime “IT DON’T STOP” #BELIEVE deion sanders



JSU has continued to play well under acting head coach Gary Harrell, winning each of its three games and maintaining national rankings while Deion Sanders recuperates.



The team can clinch the SWAC East division title for the first time since 2013 if it wins either of its next two games against Southern and Alcorn State.

Deion Sanders out of the hospital, gives update