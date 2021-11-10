Grambling women open up season with win over ULM

By

GRAMBLING, La. | Senior guard Alexus Holt exploded for 26 points, helping lift the Grambling State University women’s basketball team to a season-opening 69-61 victory over the University of Louisiana-Monroe at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Tuesday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After trailing 13-12 following the first period, The Lady Tigers outscored ULM 21-12 in the second stanza.

Grambling State pulled ahead thanks to a 17-8 run sparked by a 3-pointer by Holt with 7:35 left in the first half.

During the second-quarter surge, the Lady Tigers forced 12 turnovers

The Warhawks pulled ahead with five seconds left in the third frame when Linda Van Schiak drained a mid-range jumper, giving ULM a 48-47 lead.

Louisiana-Monroe’s advantage was short lived, however, as Holt put the Lady Tigers back on top 49-48 to open the final period.

Following a Warhawk 3-pointer, Grambling State’s Kaci Chairs responded with a big three of her own, giving GSU a 52-51 lead with 8:25 left.

After ULM tied the game at 56, Holt put the Lady Tigers up for good with a layup, triggering a 13-4 over the final 4:21 of the contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Grambling State had two players score in double-figures. Holt contributed 26 points, while Chairs scored 12 points

The Lady Tigers shot 35.4 percent from the field (23-of-64)

The Warhawks went 22-of-53 on field goal attempts (41.5 percent)

GSU connected on 5-of-21 attempts from three point range (23.8 percent) while ULM went 3-of-9 from behind the arc (33.3 percent)

The Lady Tigers went 18-for-24 on free throws (75 percent)

The Warhawks sank 14-of-20 from the charity stripe (70 percent)

Grambling State held a 41-34 advantage in rebounds

ULM turned the ball over 32 times, while GSU had 25 turnovers

GSU scored 24 points off turnovers

ULM racked up 20 points off of turnovers

Holt racked up a game-high six steals

Grambling State’s bench outscored Louisiana-Monroe’s bench 31-20

UP NEXT

Grambling State returns to action on Nov. 17 with another home contest versus Northwestern State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

