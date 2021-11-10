Grambling women open up season with win over ULM

GRAMBLING, La. | Senior guard Alexus Holt exploded for 26 points, helping lift the Grambling State University women’s basketball team to a season-opening 69-61 victory over the University of Louisiana-Monroe at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Tuesday night.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After trailing 13-12 following the first period, The Lady Tigers outscored ULM 21-12 in the second stanza.
- Grambling State pulled ahead thanks to a 17-8 run sparked by a 3-pointer by Holt with 7:35 left in the first half.
- During the second-quarter surge, the Lady Tigers forced 12 turnovers
- The Warhawks pulled ahead with five seconds left in the third frame when Linda Van Schiak drained a mid-range jumper, giving ULM a 48-47 lead.
- Louisiana-Monroe’s advantage was short lived, however, as Holt put the Lady Tigers back on top 49-48 to open the final period.
- Following a Warhawk 3-pointer, Grambling State’s Kaci Chairs responded with a big three of her own, giving GSU a 52-51 lead with 8:25 left.
- After ULM tied the game at 56, Holt put the Lady Tigers up for good with a layup, triggering a 13-4 over the final 4:21 of the contest.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- Grambling State had two players score in double-figures. Holt contributed 26 points, while Chairs scored 12 points
- The Lady Tigers shot 35.4 percent from the field (23-of-64)
- The Warhawks went 22-of-53 on field goal attempts (41.5 percent)
- GSU connected on 5-of-21 attempts from three point range (23.8 percent) while ULM went 3-of-9 from behind the arc (33.3 percent)
- The Lady Tigers went 18-for-24 on free throws (75 percent)
- The Warhawks sank 14-of-20 from the charity stripe (70 percent)
- Grambling State held a 41-34 advantage in rebounds
- ULM turned the ball over 32 times, while GSU had 25 turnovers
- GSU scored 24 points off turnovers
- ULM racked up 20 points off of turnovers
- Holt racked up a game-high six steals
- Grambling State’s bench outscored Louisiana-Monroe’s bench 31-20
UP NEXT
Grambling State returns to action on Nov. 17 with another home contest versus Northwestern State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.