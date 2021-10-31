Top HBCU Performances – Week 9

The top HBCU Performances for Week 9 were turned in by 20 100-yard rushers.
Two who fell just short of the century mark – Virginia Union freshman running back Jada Byers (99 yards) and Tennessee State senior quarterback Geremy Hickbottom (97 yards) – but helped their teams win by rushing for three touchdowns.
Hampton redshirt senior quarterback Jeff Duffey accounted for 371 yards of total offense, passing for 287 yards and rushing for 84 yards and all five Pirate touchdowns in a 38-35 last-second loss to Robert Morris.
The Kentucky State senior RB duo of Brett Sylve (150 yds., 2 TDs) and Otis Odom (132 yds., 2 TDs) combined for 282 rushing yards and four TDs as the Thorobreds knocked off Tuskegee, 42-35. KSU rushed for 371 yards in the win.
Charlie Jackson’s KSU squad leads the SIAC in rushing stats at 330.2 yards per game, 120 yards per game better than No. 2 Miles (210.4). Sylve is the top rusher in the SIAC with 855 yards in nine games (95.0 ypg.).
Top HBCU Performances – Rushing
Topping the rusher’s list this week was Lincoln (Mo.) 5-7, 180-pound running back Tori Hicks. The junior ran for 170 yards on 30 carries including TD runs of 20 and 17 yards as the Blue Tigers fell to 0-8 in a 77-35 loss to Central Missouri.
KSU’s Odom got his 132 rushing yards on just five carries (26.4 yards per carry). His scores went for 33 and 59 yards.
CIAA rushing leader Sidney Gibbs of Shaw had the second-best effort Saturday rushing for 152 yards (20 carries, 7.0 ypc.) and one TD as the Bears downed Winston-Salem State, 38-14. Gibbs has 810 yards in nine games (90.0 ypg.).
Dual-threat QBs
Tennessee State’s Hickbottom added 159 passing yards to his day bringing his total offense total to 256 yards in the 27-21 win over Murray State. It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers (5-3).
Texas Southern freshman Andrew Body was the most productive double-threat this week. Body passed for 271 yards and four TDs and ran for 121 yards and one score. His 392 yards of total offense and five scores led the way for the Tigers’ big 59-17 thrashing of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Allen freshman QB David Wright was also doubly productive. He accounted for 377 yards of total offense for the Yellow Jackets as he passed for 273 yards and four scores and ran for 104 yards in a 32-25 win over Columbus State.
Top Performances – Passing
The passing honors for this week go to Norfolk State senior QB Juwan Carter. His 26 of 40, 368-yard passing day included three TD passes of 86, 15 and 3 yards. The Spartans won their sixth straight game 31-20 over Morgan State. Carter was one of six passers to top the 300-yard mark Saturday.
Alabama A&M senior Aqeel Glass returned to form as he hit on 20 of 33 passes without a pick for 321 yards and four TDs. Glass’s output helped the Bulldogs hand rival Alabama State its fourth straight Magic City Classic loss, 42-28.
Jackson State freshman Shedeur Sanders had his first game with more than one interception in the Tigers’ close 28-19 win over Mississippi Valley State. Sanders completed 18 of 31 passes for 257 yards and three TDs but was picked off twice.
The SWAC offensive player of the year favorite still has the highest efficiency rate (163.3) in the SWAC. Sanders has now passed for 2,109 yards with a league-best 68.4% completion rate. He has 20 TD passes and just three picks.
Top HBCU Performances – Receiving
J. C. Smith wide receiver Reggie Bryant had the breakout receiving performance over the weekend. The senior hauled in eight passes for 135 yards and TD receptions of 50, 6 and 23 yards. Bryant helped the Golden Bulls to their first win of the season, 34-12 over Saint Augustine’s.
Delaware State senior Trey Gross had two TDs (59 & 14 yards) among his seven catches vs. Howard. The Hornets defeated the Bison, 30-23. His 14-yarder with just over eight minutes left was the game winner. DSU QB Jared Carter (14-22-0) had career highs in passing yards (246) and passing TDs (four).
Top HBCU Performances – Defense
The top efforts by tacklers were on teams that took it on the chin Saturday. Hampton redshirt junior Ali Shockley had 16 stops in the loss to Robert Morris. Devon Cathcart of Lincoln (Pa.) and James Ennis of Bluefield State had 15 tackles. Alcorn State linebacker Claudin Cherelus had 14 tackles in its loss to Southern.
The sack leaders were Tada Peterson of Tennessee State and Kerry Thompson of Allen with three. Six others posted two sacks.
PASSING ATT-COMP YDS TDS (YDS)
Juwan Carter, NSU 26-40-0 368 3 (86, 15, 3)
Louis Williams, TUSK 23-32-1 342 2 (18, 17)
Aqeel Glass, ALA&M 20-33-0 321 4 (37, 55, 37, 28)
Skyler Perry, ARKPB 25-37-1 311 1 (46)
Kevin Caldwell, ECSU 26-45-1 309 0
Donovan Riddick, WVSU 26-41-0 302 2 (21,10)
Khalid Morris, VUU 14-27-0 298 3 (14, 74, 18)
Jeff Duffey, HAMP 14-20-0 287 0
Eric Phoenix, BEN 27-32-0 280 3 (23, 8, 16)
David Wright, ALL 23-31-1 273 4 (10, 10, 43, 33)
Andrew Body, TXSU 16-25-0 271 4 (12, 48, 6, 5)
Glendon McDaniel, SOU 20-34-0 258 1 (18)
Shedeur Sanders, JSU 18-31-2 257 3 (21, 41, 74)
Jared Lewis, DSU 14-22-0 246 4 (59, 15, 35, 14)
Ryan Nettles, ALST 24-38-1 243 3 (31, 4, 13)
Khari Lane, FSU 16-25-0 242 3 (10, 30, 63)
Davis Richard, NCCU 20-41-1 219 2 (20, 18)
Chauncey Caldwell, VSU 15-29-2 213 2 (28, 24)
Felix Harper, ALC 13-26-0 206 4 (27, 20, 39, 14)
Quenton Williams, HOW 20-34-0 205 1 (37)
Rasean McKay, FAMU 20-34-1 204 2 (15, 6)
Antonio Wallace, JCSU 12-19-0 198 4 (50, 6, 23, 27)
Bryce Witt, CHOW 14-24-0 197 4 (22, 9, 4, 4)
Isaiah Wilson, LINCP 9-22-1 169 0
Jacoby Smith, CSU 14-24-2 166 1 (24)
Zamar Brake, LINCM 14-30-1 164 2 (45, 14)
Geremy Hickbottom, TNST 17-29-0 159 1 (24)
Cameron Lewis, WSSU 18-40-1 152 0
Corey Fields Jr., SCSU 13-24-0 146 2 (14, 12)
Ja’rome Johnson, BSU 10-14-0 145 0
Torrin Campbell, SHAW 14-18-0 130 3 (15, 9, 14)
RUSHING CAR YDS TDs (YDS)
Tori Hicks, LINCM 30 170 2 (17, 20)
Sidney Gibbs, SHAW 20 152 1 (3)
Brett Sylve, KSU 19 150 2 (3, 16)
George Young, FMU 19 146 0
Otis Odom, KSU 5 132 2 (33, 59)
Emmanuel Wilson, FVSU 17 130 1 (15)
Niko Duffey, ALC 19 128 1 (7)
Gary Quarles, ALA&M 20 126 2 (17, 1)
Andrew Body, TXSU 16 121 1 (9)
Ian Wheeler, HOW 13 121 1 (60)
Kendrell Flowers, SCSU 17 121 1 (34)
Caleb Johnson, MVSU 25 119 1 (1)
Tyreik Leach, JCSU 18 114 0
Donte Edwards, MILES 24 113 1 (3)
Davion Nelson, JCSU 14 110 1 (2)
Calil Wilkins, BSU 25 110 1 (1)
Omari Coleman, BEN 19 108 0
Donshell Jetton, FSU 14 107 1 (34)
J. J. Davis, NSU 16 105 1 (3)
David Wright, ALL 11 104 0
Jada Byers, VUU 20 99 3 (3, 1, 7)
Jah-Maine Martin, NCAT 16 97 1 (3)
Ike Brown, LANE 31 97 1 (2)
Ezra Gray, ALST 12 91 1 (16)
Beau Harrington, ALL 16 88 1 (20)
Geremy Hickbottom, TNST 9 87 3 (8, 65, 7)
Ger’Kerry Jackson, LANG 23 87 1 (2)
Darius Hagans, VSU 17 86 1 (1)
Jeff Duffey, HAMP 18 84 5 (5, 7, 1, 21, 4)
Corey Johnson, BSU 8 83 1 (43)
RECEIVING REC YDS TDs
Reggie Bryant, JCSU 8 135 3 (50, 6, 23)
Jamaal Pritchett, TUSK 8 132 1 (18)
Michael Credle, LINCP 5 134 0
Charles Hall, VUU 4 131 1 (74)
Trey Harrell, ARKPB 8 126 1 (46)
Trey Gross, DSU 7 124 2 (59, 14)
Tyrone Lyte, WVSU 8 120 0
Jeremiah Hixon, ALST 10 116 0
Trent Cloud, HAMP 3 109 0
Da’Quan Felton, NSU 6 104 0
Ibrahim Abdul-Fatai, ALA&M 6 104 1 (55)
J. J. Davis, NSU 3 94 1 (86)
Jyrin Johnson, TXSU 2 90 1 (48)
Josiah Hayes, ECSU 8 85 0
Ke’Monta Stockdale, FSU 4 85 1 (53)
Ke’Lenn Davis, TXSU 5 84 1 (6)
TACKLES
16 Ali Shockley, HAMP;
15 Devon Cathcart, LINCP; J. Ennis, BSC;
14 Claudin Cherelus, ALC;
13 Joseph Harris, SAU;
12 Devin Dourisseau, LANG;
11 Juanya Majette, ECSU; Gilberto Ortiz, CHOW;
Christian Teague, MSU; Cole Williams, NCCU; Kameron Tate, TUSK;
Antonio Golden, FVSU; Ray Anderson, SOU; Payton Lunsford, WVSU;
SACKS
3.0 Tada Peterson, TNST; Kerry Thompson, ALL;
2.0 Makhai Beasley, LINCP; Keyshawn James, FSU;
M. Jackson, SAVST; Ja’Var Wilson, BEN; Michael Badejo, TXSU;
Antwan Owens, JSU;
1.5 Kolby Hunter, Adonte Braxton, VSU; M. Howard, LANE;
Antonio Golden, FVSU; Devonta Davis, JSU;
Savion Williams, FAMU; K. Walker, BSC;
INTERCEPTIONS
