2021 Football

HBCU Scores Rundown – Week 9

Fayetteville State (above), Bowie State and Albany State won division titles and punched their tickets to the postseason with wins Saturday. Check out all the scores from Week 9 below.

Games of SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

Bowie State, in the North, and Fayetteville State, in the South, clinched CIAA division titles with wins Saturday. It is the third straight division championship for BSU and fourth straight for FSU. After finishing the regular season next week, the two will meet on Nov. 13 in Salem, Va. for the CIAA Championship.

Albany State also clinched the SIAC East Division championship with its win over Morehouse Saturday. The West division title and opponent for Albany State in the Nov. 13 SIAC title game will be determined this week.

Langston, the last undefeated team in HBCU football, suffered its firs loss, 31-24 to Louisiana College. The Lions are now 7-1. The NC A&T Aggies lost their third straight Big South game. On the flip side, Tennessee State won its fourth straight and Norfolk State made it six wins in a row.

BIG SOUTH

Monmouth 35, NC A&T 16 

Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35

CIAA

Bowie State 31, Lincoln (Pa.) 7

Chowan 38, Virginia State 30

Fayetteville State 34, Livingstone 0

J. C. Smith 34, Saint Augustine’s 13

Shaw 38, Winston-Salem State 14

Virginia Union 44, Elizabeth City State 14

MEAC

Delaware State 30, Howard 23

Norfolk State 31, Morgan State 20

SC State 27, NC Central 24

OVC

Tennessee State 27, Murray State 21

SIAC 

Albany State 14, Morehouse 10

Allen 32. Columbus State 25  

Benedict 24, Clark 21

Kentucky State 42, Tuskegee 35

Lane 16, Central State 14

Miles 16, Edward Waters 9

Savannah State 24, Fort Valley State 6

SWAC

Alabama A&M 42, Alabama State 28

Florida A&M 26, Grambling State 3

Jackson State 28, Mississippi Valley State 19 

Southern 38, Alcorn State 35

Texas Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17

INDEPENDENTS

Ave Maria 38, Florida Memorial 7

Barton 62, Bluefield State 7

Central Missouri 77, Lincoln (Mo) 35      

Louisiana College 31, Langston 24    

Texas Wesleyan 69, Texas College 18 

West Virginia State 38, Glenville State 28 

