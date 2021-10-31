HBCU Scores Rundown – Week 9

Games of SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30
Bowie State, in the North, and Fayetteville State, in the South, clinched CIAA division titles with wins Saturday. It is the third straight division championship for BSU and fourth straight for FSU. After finishing the regular season next week, the two will meet on Nov. 13 in Salem, Va. for the CIAA Championship.
Albany State also clinched the SIAC East Division championship with its win over Morehouse Saturday. The West division title and opponent for Albany State in the Nov. 13 SIAC title game will be determined this week.
Langston, the last undefeated team in HBCU football, suffered its firs loss, 31-24 to Louisiana College. The Lions are now 7-1. The NC A&T Aggies lost their third straight Big South game. On the flip side, Tennessee State won its fourth straight and Norfolk State made it six wins in a row.
BIG SOUTH
CIAA
Bowie State 31, Lincoln (Pa.) 7
Chowan 38, Virginia State 30
Fayetteville State 34, Livingstone 0
J. C. Smith 34, Saint Augustine’s 13
Shaw 38, Winston-Salem State 14
Virginia Union 44, Elizabeth City State 14
MEAC
Delaware State 30, Howard 23
Norfolk State 31, Morgan State 20
SC State 27, NC Central 24
OVC
Tennessee State 27, Murray State 21
SIAC
Allen 32. Columbus State 25
Benedict 24, Clark 21
Kentucky State 42, Tuskegee 35
Lane 16, Central State 14
Miles 16, Edward Waters 9
Savannah State 24, Fort Valley State 6
SWAC
Alabama A&M 42, Alabama State 28
Florida A&M 26, Grambling State 3
Jackson State 28, Mississippi Valley State 19
Southern 38, Alcorn State 35
Texas Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17
INDEPENDENTS
Ave Maria 38, Florida Memorial 7
Barton 62, Bluefield State 7
Central Missouri 77, Lincoln (Mo) 35
Louisiana College 31, Langston 24
Texas Wesleyan 69, Texas College 18
West Virginia State 38, Glenville State 28