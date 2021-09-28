HBCU NFL ProFile – For games of Sept. 23-27, 2021

The HBCU NFL ProFile this week (games of Sept. 23-27) is full of acton as former black college players made big-time plays on offense, defense and special teams.
While Javon Hargrave (defense), Chester Rogers (offense) and Trenton Cannon (special teams) were the standouts, others like Khadarel Hodge, Darryl Johnson Jr. and Mac McCain III got into the fray for the first time.
On the flip side, there was some not-so-good news for all-Pro tackle Terron Armstead. He left Sunday’s game against New England in the first quarter with an injury.
HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For games of September 23 – 27, 2021
DEFENSE
– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 41-21 loss to Dallas Monday, Hargrave was a force, credited with six total tackles, five solos, two sacks for -8 yards and a forced fumble. The forced fumble led to a first quarter touchdown by Fletcher Cox. Additionally, Hargrave’s play was also critical on an Eagles’ goal-line stand. He was in on 50 plays on defense (65%) and two plays (7%) on special teams.
OFFENSE
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 25-16 win over Indianapolis, Rogers caught one pass (two targets) for a 6-yard touchdown that opened the scoring for the Titans. On special teams, he returned three punts for 44 yards (14.7-yard average) with a long return of 18 yards. The Grambling product logged 28 plays on offense (41%) and four plays on special teams (17%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #49 TRENTON CANNON, RB, San Francisco (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE) – Cannon brought back three kickoffs for 104 yards (34.7 yard average) with a long return of 68 yards in last-second 30-28 loss to Green Bay. He also contributed one tackle in 17 plays on special teams (63%).
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #18 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Detroit (4th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In Lions’ 19-17 loss to Baltimore, Hodge had one reception (one target) on offense for nine yards. Hodge got in on five plays of offense (8%) and 18 plays on special teams (64%).
– # 72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, LT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In 28-13 win over New England, Armstead started at left offensive tackle and played eight plays (13%) before going out with an injury to his left elbow. The injury occurred when RB Tony Jones Jr.’s helmet collided with his left arm during a first-quarter run. Initial reports indicate Armstead could miss several weeks. The injury is not anticipated to end his season.
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – Howard started at left offensive guard in Texans’ 34-9 loss to Carolina. Texans rushed for only 42 yards (17 carries) and passed for 168 yards. Howard was in on all 55 offensive plays (100%) and two special teams’ plays (9%).
– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OT, Carolina (3rd season, GRAMBING STATE) – In 24-9 win over Houston, Scott got in on five offensive snaps (7%) and four special teams’ snaps (17%).
DEFENSE
– #27 BOBBY PRICE, CB, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE) – In last second 19-17 loss to Baltimore, Price got his first career start and played all 58 defensive snaps (100%). He finished with two solo tackles and defended three passes. Additionally, Price was in on seven special teams’ plays (25%).
– #53 DARIUS LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 25-16 loss to Tennessee, Leonard had six total tackles, three solos, one interception and a fumble recovery. Leonard played all 68 defensive plays (100%) and three special teams’ plays (13%).
– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE) – In 25-16 loss to Tennessee, Stewart registered four total tackles, one solo. He was in on 47 defensive plays (69%) and eight on special teams (35%).
– #92 DARRYL JOHNSON JR., DE, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 24-9 win over Houston, Johnson got in on five defensive plays (9%) without a stat, and four special teams’ plays (17%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 31-28 win in overtime vs. Miami, Parker got in on six special teams’ plays (18%).
– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 31-19 win over Jacksonville, Hamilton had a fumble recovery and one assisted tackle on special teams. He only played on special teams logging 21 plays (72%).
– #41 ANTONIO LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (8th season, TENNESSEE STATE) – In 19-17 win over Detroit, special teams’ ace Levine Sr. was in on 22 special teams’ plays (79%).
– #7 JAMIE GILLAN, P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In 26-9 win over Chicago, Gillan punted twice for 82 yards (41.0 yard average) with a long punt of 48 yards and one downed inside the 20. Gillan was in on eight special teams’ plays (30%).
– #37 MAC McCAIN III, DB, Philadelphia (1st season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – Saw his first game action getting in on 13 plays on special teams (43%) without a stat.