2021 Football

HBCU NFL ProFile – For games of Sept. 23-27, 2021

Javon Hargrave was a force and a menace to Dallas Monday, notching two sacks and a forced fumble in the end zone that the Eagles recovered for a TD. Check out all the HBCU standouts from Week 3 of the NFL season.
The HBCU NFL ProFile this week (games of Sept. 23-27) is full of acton as former black college players made big-time plays on offense, defense and special teams.

While Javon Hargrave (defense), Chester Rogers (offense) and Trenton Cannon (special teams) were the standouts, others like Khadarel Hodge, Darryl Johnson Jr. and Mac McCain III got into the fray for the first time.

On the flip side, there was some not-so-good news for all-Pro tackle Terron Armstead. He left Sunday’s game against New England in the first quarter with an injury.

HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For games of September 23 – 27, 2021

DEFENSE

Hargrave

– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 41-21 loss to Dallas Monday, Hargrave was a force, credited with six total tackles, five solos, two sacks for -8 yards and a forced fumble. The forced fumble led to a first quarter touchdown by Fletcher Cox. Additionally, Hargrave’s play was also critical on an Eagles’ goal-line stand. He was in on 50 plays on defense (65%) and two plays (7%) on special teams.

OFFENSE

Rogers

#80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) In 25-16 win over Indianapolis, Rogers caught one pass (two targets) for a 6-yard touchdown that opened the scoring for the Titans. On special teams, he returned three punts for 44 yards (14.7-yard average) with a long return of 18 yards. The Grambling product logged 28 plays on offense (41%) and four plays on special teams (17%).  


ROGERS SCORES!!
Tennessee slot receiver Chester Rogers (#80, GRAMBLNG STATE) beats Indianapolis defensive back Kenny Moore for a 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the Titans’ 25-16 win over the Colts. It was the only catch for Rogers who also returned three punts for 44 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Cannon

– #49 TRENTON CANNON, RB, San Francisco (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE) – Cannon brought back three kickoffs for 104 yards (34.7 yard average) with a long return of 68 yards in last-second 30-28 loss to Green Bay. He also contributed one tackle in 17 plays on special teams (63%). 

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE 

#18 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Detroit (4th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In Lions’ 19-17 loss to Baltimore, Hodge had one reception (one target) on offense for nine yards. Hodge got in on five plays of offense (8%) and 18 plays on special teams (64%). 

# 72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, LT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In 28-13 win over New England, Armstead started at left offensive tackle and played eight plays (13%) before going out with an injury to his left elbow. The injury occurred when RB Tony Jones Jr.’s helmet collided with his left arm during a first-quarter run. Initial reports indicate Armstead could miss several weeks. The injury is not anticipated to end his season

#71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – Howard started at left offensive guard in Texans’ 34-9 loss to Carolina. Texans rushed for only 42 yards (17 carries) and passed for 168 yards. Howard was in on all 55 offensive plays (100%) and two special teams’ plays (9%).


DOWN, BUT NOT PERMANENTLY OUT!!
Team medical officials tend to New Orleans all-Pro offensive tackle Terron Armstead (#72, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) on the turf after being injured when a Saints running back hit his left elbow with his helmet. Armstead is expected to be out for weeks but not for the season.  

– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OT, Carolina (3rd season, GRAMBING STATE) – In 24-9 win over Houston, Scott got in on five offensive snaps (7%) and four special teams’ snaps (17%).

DEFENSE

– #27 BOBBY PRICE, CB, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE) – In last second 19-17 loss to Baltimore, Price got his first career start and played all 58 defensive snaps (100%). He finished with two solo tackles and defended three passes. Additionally, Price was in on seven special teams’ plays (25%). 

– #53 DARIUS LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 25-16 loss to Tennessee, Leonard had six total tackles, three solos, one interception and a fumble recovery. Leonard played all 68 defensive plays (100%) and three special teams’ plays (13%).

– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE) – In 25-16 loss to Tennessee, Stewart registered four total tackles, one solo. He was in on 47 defensive plays (69%) and eight on special teams (35%).

– #92 DARRYL JOHNSON JR., DE, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 24-9 win over Houston, Johnson got in on five defensive plays (9%) without a stat, and four special teams’ plays (17%).


HIGH FLYER!!
Detroit cornerback Bobby Price (#27, NORFOLK STATE) goes high to break up a pass intended for Baltimore’s Sammy Watkins in Sunday’s game. It was one of three passes Price was credited with defending. Baltimore won 19-17 on a last-second 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

CANNON BREAKS FREE!!
San Francisco running back/kick returner Trenton Cannon (#49, VIRGINIA STATE) showed off his speed and skill Sunday during a 68-yard kickoff return straight up the middle Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Cannon was just nudged out of bounds by Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby. Cannon totalled 104 yards on three kickoff returns. The 49ers lost on a last-second field goal by Crosby. 

– #75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 31-28 win in overtime vs. Miami, Parker got in on six special teams’ plays (18%). 

– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) –  In 31-19 win over Jacksonville, Hamilton had a fumble recovery and one assisted tackle on special teams. He only played on special teams logging 21 plays (72%). 

– #41 ANTONIO LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (8th season, TENNESSEE STATE) – In 19-17 win over Detroit, special teams’ ace Levine Sr. was in on 22 special teams’ plays (79%). 

– #7 JAMIE GILLAN, P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In 26-9 win over Chicago, Gillan punted twice for 82 yards (41.0 yard average) with a long punt of 48 yards and one downed inside the 20. Gillan was in on eight special teams’ plays (30%).

– #37 MAC McCAIN III, DB, Philadelphia (1st season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – Saw his first game action getting in on 13 plays on special teams (43%) without a stat.

McCain

MAC SEES HIS FIRST ACTION!!
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Mac McCain (inset on left, #37 NORTH CAROLINA A&T), poses after Monday’s game with Derrick Cheston (l.), an NC A&T graduate and photojournalist for NBC-10 in Philadelphia. McCain, in his rookie season, saw his first NFL action Monday vs. Dallas getting in on 13 special teams’ plays. 

 

