Bowie State moves up three spots in D2 poll

Bowie State moves up three spots in the American Football Coaches Association Division II poll after blanking Livingstone in its CIAA opener.
Courtesy: Bowie State Athletics

BOWIE, Md. – Following a shutout road victory Saturday night, the Bowie State University football team climbed three spots up to No. 20 in this week’s latest American Football Coaches Association Division II (AFCA) national rankings that were released Monday afternoon.

This is the second time the Bulldogs have been voted into the top-20 this year. Bowie State was ranked No. 18 to start the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs have been a roll since their season opener setback to FCS Delaware State (32-24) on Sept. 4,– BSU has won its last three games, including a 28-19 against a good Saginaw Valley State team (Sept. 11) and then earning a 27-13 road win at New Haven, a program that was picked to win their conference.

In their last outing, Livingstone had no answer for the nationally ranked Bowie State football program, as the Bulldogs completely dominated the Blue Bears from start to finish – earning their first shutout since 2016.

Bowie State (3-1, 1-0 CIAA) will look for its fourth straight win on Saturday, when the Bulldogs host Johnson C. Smith for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bulldogs Stadium.

2021 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – September 27, 2021

RankSchool (1st votes)Rec.
1West Florida (30)3-0
2Northwest Missouri St.3-0
3Ferris St. (Mich.)4-0
4Valdosta St. (Ga.)3-0
5Colorado School of Mines4-0
6Notre Dame (Ohio)4-0
7Slippery Rock (Pa.)4-0
8Grand Valley St. (Mich.)3-0
9West Georgia4-0
10Wingate (N.C.)3-0
11Midwestern St. (Texas)4-0
12Nebraska-Kearney4-0
13Henderson St. (Ark.)4-0
14Augustana (S.D.)4-0
15West Alabama4-0
16Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)2-1
17Minnesota St.3-1
18Truman St. (Mo.)4-0
19Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)3-1
20Bowie St. (Md.)3-1
21Shepherd (W.Va.)3-1
22Minnesota-Duluth3-1
23Harding (Ark.)3-1
24Bentley (Mass.)4-0
25t.California (Pa.)4-0
25t.Indiana (Pa.)2-1

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

