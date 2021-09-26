Bowie State wins 15th consecutive CIAA game

By

SALISBURY, N.C. – The No. 23 Bowie State University football team claimed its first shutout victory since 2016 with a 49-0 road win at Livingstone College Saturday afternoon from Alumni Memorial Stadium during its Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Conference opener.

The last time Bowie State blanked their opponent was against Johnson C. Smith, 52-0 on Sept. 10 in Bowie, Md.

The victory improves the Bulldogs overall record to 3-1 and 1-0 in league action while the Blue Bears remain winless at 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the CIAA.

The Bulldogs wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. In fact, BSU scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter ignited by a 27-yard reception touchdown for redshirt sophomore Quron Winder (Baltimore, MD) just four minutes into the contest.

Moments later, senior Ja’rome Johnson (Washington, D.C.) blistered through a host of Blue Bears for a 31-yard scamper into the endzone at the 7:20 mark while a 14-yard reception touchdown for senior Montez Clay (Baltimore, MD) capped off the Bulldogs 20-0 lead after one complete quarter.

Bowie State carried that same energy in the second quarter as senior Calil Wilkins (Temple Hills, MD) extended the Bulldogs lead with a seven yard rushing touchdown with 13:15 left in the first half.

It’s no surprise BSU is ranked second in the nation for defensive touchdowns because the Bulldogs extended that stat line when redshirt sophomore Jordan Carter (Lackey, MD) recovered a fumble for a 45-yard touchdown – which provided Bowie State with a 33-0 advantage over Livingstone at halftime.

In the second half, Bowie State outscored the Blue Bears 16-0 – with all 16 points coming from the fourth quarter that featured a 32-yard field goal from redshirt freshman Alen Omerhodzic (Bowie, MD), a 50-yard punt return for redshirt sophomore Kwincy Hall (Washington, D.C.) and a three yard rushing touchdown from redshirt freshman Kevon Campbell (Washington, D.C.).

Johnson went 8-for-18 for 146 yards and two touchdowns, as the Bulldogs put up 336 yards of total offense. Wilkins aided 70 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown to lead the rushing unit while Winder charted 41 yards on two catches and a touchdown.

Bowie State’s defense held the Blue Bears to just 72 total yards and 14 on the ground. The Bulldogs had four players collect a team-high four tackles apiece, including redshirt sophomore Cameron Chesley (Fort Washington, MD), redshirt freshman Jayson Wilmer (Indian Head, MD), graduate senior Maliek Carr (Windsor Mill, MD) and graduate senior Wesley Bowers (Fort Washington, MD). Chesley ended the day with two sacks and two tackle for loss while Wilmer and Carr both registered a half sack to go along with a tackle for loss, respectively.

Next week, the Bulldogs will host the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith on Saturday, Oct. 2 for the 2021 Homecoming tilt. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at Bulldogs Stadium.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

Bowie State wins 15th consecutive CIAA game