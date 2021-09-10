HBCU Football Underdogs and Favs: Cut The Check

By

The Weekly HBCU Football Underdogs and Favorites have arrived for Week Two.

Back in 2019 we began posting score predictions from MasseyRatings.com to get a picture of what the week in HBCU football could look like. The ratings are not generated by us (you can go here to view Massey’s rating criteria) but they do generate quite a bit of conversation.



This weekend features a heavy helping of out-of-conference games. That includes 11 matchups vs. FBS teams for FCS HBCUs. Both the CIAA and the SIAC are also heavy in the out-of-conference bag on the D2 front, as well as some D1 Money Games.

Here’s what the lineup looks like for HBCU Football in Week Two. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Lincoln (MO) 13 at NW Missouri 38

Spread: -25.5 Win Percentage: NWMU 92/8



Edward Waters 14 at Benedict 28

Spread: -13.5 Win Chance: Benedict 82/18



Alabama St. 0 at Auburn 49

Spread: -48.5 Win Chance: Auburn 100

Norfolk State 7 at Wake Forest 49

Spread: -41.5 Win Chance: WFU 99/1



Georgetown 27 at Delaware State 21

Spread: -6.5 Win Chance: GT 65/35



South Carolina State 3 at Clemson 48

Spread: -45.5 Win Chance: Clemson 100



Fort Valley State 13 at Florida A&M

Spread: -14.5 Win Chance: FAMU 85/15



NC Central 3 at Marshall 41

Spread: -38.5 Win Chance: Marshall 100



Bethune-Cookman 13 at UCF 45

Spread: -32.5 Win Chance: UCF 96/4



Hampton 10 at ODU 41

Spread -31.5 Win Chance: ODU 96/4



Grambling 7 at Southern Miss 35

Spread: -28.5 Win Chance: USM 97/3



Texas Southern 3 at Baylor 47

Spread: -43.5 Win Chance: Baylor 100



Morgan State 7 at Tulane 43

Spread: -36.5 Win Chance: Tulane 99/1



Northwestern 30 at Alcorn State 21

Spread: -8.5 Win Chance: NWS 71/29



Miles 14 at Southern 34

Spread: -20.5 Win Chance: SU 90/10



Tennessee State 26 vs. Jackson State 20

Spread: -6.5 Win Chance: TSU 66/34



Shaw 14 at Davidson 37

Spread: -23.5 Win Chance: DC 91/9



Howard 6 at Maryland 49

Spread: -42.5 Win Chance: UMD 100



Prairie View 27 at Incarnate Word 38

Spread: -10.5 Win Chance: ICW 72/28



Shorter 21 at Albany State 24

Spread: -2.5 Win Chance: ASU 55/45



Central State 24 at Lincoln 21

Spread: -2.5 Win Chance: CSU 55/45



Lane 21 at Clark Atlanta 24

Spread: -2.5 Win Chance: CAU 54/46



Fayetteville State 14 at Wingate 34

Spread: -19.5 Win Chance: WU 89/11



Morehouse 10 at West Georgia 38

Spread: -27.5 Win Chance: UWG 96/4



Livingstone 10 at Savannah State 34

Spread: -24.5 Win Chance: SSU 94/6



Saginaw Valley 28 at Bowie State 13

Spread: -15.5 Win Chance: SVU 85/15



Valdosta State 42 at Virginia Union 14

Spread: -27.5 Win Chance: VSU 93/7



West Alabama 33 at Tuskegee 10

Spread: -22.5 Win Chance: UWA 93/7



Kentucky Wesleyan 17 at Kentucky State 20

Spread: -2.5 Win Chance: KYSU 55/45



WSSU 17 at Catawba 31

Spread: -13.5 Win Chance: Catawba 79/21



Frostburg State 23 at West Virginia State 24

Spread: -0.5 Win Chance: 50/50



Virginia State 17 at Oh Dominican 31

Spread: -13.5 Win Chance: ODU 81/19



Allen 20 at Johnson C. Smith 30

Spread: -10.5 Win Chance: JCSU 74/26



Texas College 20 at Langston 31

Spread: -10.5 Win Chance: LU 76/24

HBCU Football Underdogs and Favs: Cut The Check