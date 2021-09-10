HBCU Football Underdogs and Favs: Cut The Check

The Weekly HBCU Football Underdogs and Favorites have arrived for Week Two.
Back in 2019 we began posting score predictions from MasseyRatings.com to get a picture of what the week in HBCU football could look like. The ratings are not generated by us (you can go here to view Massey’s rating criteria) but they do generate quite a bit of conversation.
This weekend features a heavy helping of out-of-conference games. That includes 11 matchups vs. FBS teams for FCS HBCUs. Both the CIAA and the SIAC are also heavy in the out-of-conference bag on the D2 front, as well as some D1 Money Games.
Here’s what the lineup looks like for HBCU Football in Week Two. Let us know what you think in the comments.
Lincoln (MO) 13 at NW Missouri 38
Spread: -25.5 Win Percentage: NWMU 92/8
Edward Waters 14 at Benedict 28
Spread: -13.5 Win Chance: Benedict 82/18
Alabama St. 0 at Auburn 49
Spread: -48.5 Win Chance: Auburn 100
Norfolk State 7 at Wake Forest 49
Spread: -41.5 Win Chance: WFU 99/1
Georgetown 27 at Delaware State 21
Spread: -6.5 Win Chance: GT 65/35
South Carolina State 3 at Clemson 48
Spread: -45.5 Win Chance: Clemson 100
Fort Valley State 13 at Florida A&M
Spread: -14.5 Win Chance: FAMU 85/15
NC Central 3 at Marshall 41
Spread: -38.5 Win Chance: Marshall 100
Bethune-Cookman 13 at UCF 45
Spread: -32.5 Win Chance: UCF 96/4
Hampton 10 at ODU 41
Spread -31.5 Win Chance: ODU 96/4
Grambling 7 at Southern Miss 35
Spread: -28.5 Win Chance: USM 97/3
Texas Southern 3 at Baylor 47
Spread: -43.5 Win Chance: Baylor 100
Morgan State 7 at Tulane 43
Spread: -36.5 Win Chance: Tulane 99/1
Northwestern 30 at Alcorn State 21
Spread: -8.5 Win Chance: NWS 71/29
Miles 14 at Southern 34
Spread: -20.5 Win Chance: SU 90/10
Tennessee State 26 vs. Jackson State 20
Spread: -6.5 Win Chance: TSU 66/34
Shaw 14 at Davidson 37
Spread: -23.5 Win Chance: DC 91/9
Howard 6 at Maryland 49
Spread: -42.5 Win Chance: UMD 100
Prairie View 27 at Incarnate Word 38
Spread: -10.5 Win Chance: ICW 72/28
Shorter 21 at Albany State 24
Spread: -2.5 Win Chance: ASU 55/45
Central State 24 at Lincoln 21
Spread: -2.5 Win Chance: CSU 55/45
Lane 21 at Clark Atlanta 24
Spread: -2.5 Win Chance: CAU 54/46
Fayetteville State 14 at Wingate 34
Spread: -19.5 Win Chance: WU 89/11
Morehouse 10 at West Georgia 38
Spread: -27.5 Win Chance: UWG 96/4
Livingstone 10 at Savannah State 34
Spread: -24.5 Win Chance: SSU 94/6
Saginaw Valley 28 at Bowie State 13
Spread: -15.5 Win Chance: SVU 85/15
Valdosta State 42 at Virginia Union 14
Spread: -27.5 Win Chance: VSU 93/7
West Alabama 33 at Tuskegee 10
Spread: -22.5 Win Chance: UWA 93/7
Kentucky Wesleyan 17 at Kentucky State 20
Spread: -2.5 Win Chance: KYSU 55/45
WSSU 17 at Catawba 31
Spread: -13.5 Win Chance: Catawba 79/21
Frostburg State 23 at West Virginia State 24
Spread: -0.5 Win Chance: 50/50
Virginia State 17 at Oh Dominican 31
Spread: -13.5 Win Chance: ODU 81/19
Allen 20 at Johnson C. Smith 30
Spread: -10.5 Win Chance: JCSU 74/26
Texas College 20 at Langston 31
Spread: -10.5 Win Chance: LU 76/24