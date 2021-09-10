Howard Homecoming cuts Yardfest and more

By

Howard Homecoming is a sacred event to thousands of students, alumni and supporters. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, most of them won’t get to experience it in person again this year.

Dr. Wayne A. I. Fredrick, President of the University, says that Howard Homecoming 2021 will be a “hybrid.” Major staples such as Yardfest and tailgating in general will not take place.

The game will be the only thing open physically to people outside of current students.

Below is the letter in full:

Dear Howard University Community,

While we planned for a fully in-person Homecoming, we must remain vigilant to the changing health conditions due to COVID-19. Therefore, we have decided that Homecoming will be hybrid this year.

Our Homecoming football game will continue to take place in-person on Saturday, October 23 in Greene Stadium at 1 p.m. EDT against the Norfolk State University Spartans. Because the health and safety of our Howard community is our priority, it would be unwise for us to hold large gatherings this year. Unfortunately, this means that tailgate and yard fest, among other in-person events, will not take place.

With the assistance of Student Life, we remain focused on planning exciting and informative hybrid events that will celebrate our students and alumni. Kick off to our Homecoming celebrations will begin Saturday, October 16. In-person events outside of the football game will be limited to current students. Howard University’s Department of Alumni Relations and the Howard University Alumni Association will be partnering on a series of virtual alumni engagement activities to celebrate Homecoming. The University will require health and safety precautions at all in-person events; those details along with the event theme, robust schedule of virtual events and further information regarding Homecoming will be announced at a later date.

Excellence in Truth and Service,

The Office of University Communications

Howard’s announcement follows a week-long trend of HBCUs down-scaling or canceling homecoming. Morehouse pulled the plug on its homecoming last week, as did Tuskegee earlier this week. North Carolina A&T announced gameday policies that will impact its homecoming game as well.

