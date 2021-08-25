Benedict College to debut “Chennis Berry Coach’s Show”

By

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College will broadcast the Chennis Berry Coach’s Show, presented by New Creation Construction, each week during the 2021 football season. This will be the first video coaches show in Benedict school history.

The show will air each week on http://www.benedicttigers.com and the athletic department Youtube channel here, and Coach Berry’s Youtube channel here. The first show will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and will preview the 2021 season and the season-opening game against Allen University. New shows will be available every Wednesday during the season, with the show available to view by noon each week.

The show, hosted by veteran Columbia radio and television personality Curtis Wilson, will review the previous week’s game with game highlights, preview the upcoming contest, and will feature other segments such as Players of the Game and Assistant Coach spotlight.

“The entire Benedict College football program is super excited to be able to showcase our program, players and coaches to our supporters, alumni and fans. Being able to review the last opponent, upcoming opponent and share to the community all that’s well about Benedict College football is amazing. We’re excited about the 2021 season,” said Berry, who will begin his first season with the Tigers.

The show is made possible by the support of sponsors. New Creation Construction is the title sponsor. Other show sponsors include Prisma Health, DHEC, Lexington Medical Center, and Advantage Sport & Fitness. New Creation Construction is a Columbia-based firm that specializes in home repairs, additions, new construction, and all aspects of commercial and residential construction.

“We’re extremely grateful for the generous support from our sponsors to be able to make this show come to fruition. It’s a great time to be a Tiger. Again, thank you and Go Tigers!” Berry said.

