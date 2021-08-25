By

Almost a month to the day in which he invoked his name during an infamous media day interview, Deion Sanders is now teaming up with Nick Saban.



The Jackson State head coach has teamed up with Aflac who will not only sponsor his football camps but also donate $75,000 to JSU. Sanders, in turn, will star in three ads — including one with Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban.

“By partnering with Coach Prime, we will shine a bright spotlight on the rich legacy of HBCU football and the role these amazing colleges and universities play in the lives of so many promising students on and off the field,” Aflac Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Shannon Watkins said. “Coach Prime’s commitment to HBCUs aligns perfectly with Aflac’s desire to help close health and wealth gaps for communities of color. We want to do our part to ensure all communities have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed.”

In February, Aflac announced a $1.5 billion strategic partnership with SoundPoint Capital Management, which includes a $500 million commitment to Opportunity Zones, designed to spur economic development and job creation in distressed communities. In 2020, Aflac invested $25 million in the Black Economic Development Fund, whose primary objective is to support Black-led financial institutions and anchor institutions and business transactions to strengthen the Black community in rural and urban communities, with an ultimate goal of helping close the racial wealth gap. In addition, since 1997, the company has contributed more than $25 million to minority organizations, including the NAACP, the Urban League, and historically Black fraternities and sororities.



“Football is one of America’s treasured pastimes – and brands have historically showcased a monolithic view of the college football experience. Aflac is proud to be doubling down on our long-standing commitment to HBCUs and communities of color by closing the gap for those who need it most,” Watkins said. “HBCUs represent and produce some of the best talent in the world – hall-of-fame coaches, dynamic athletes, award-winning musicians, and alumni leading the public and private sectors and at the highest levels of government. We are excited to welcome and celebrate fans across the entire football landscape back to the game on social media, through activations, on ESPN and through our paid media ads to deliver the message that Aflac cares about all people and that we always have you covered.”



Sanders and Saban have shared a friendship for years. The connection between the two even came up last month when Sanders was called “Deion” by a reporter who was interviewing him during SWAC Media Day.

Deion Sanders and Nick Saban team up for ad campaign