Fans attending The Bayou Classic and any ancillary events will likely have to either be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Thursday a new citywide mandate requiring a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to go inside restaurants, bars and other public venues — including the Cesars Superdome. The mandate will be enforced starting August 23rd, and covers anyone currently eligible for the vaccines.

“We’re here today because we really have no choice. The situation is dire and we are simply out of time,” Mayor Cantrell said.

Children under 12, who are not yet eligible for approved vaccines, will be exempt from the rules. People will need to show they’ve received at least one vaccine dose for such events. Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include the physical vaccination card issued by health providers or a digital or printed copy of both sides of the card. State residents can also provide proof of vaccination through the free LA Wallet app. Apps utilized in other states can be used by out-of-town visitors.

The Bayou Classic is set to return to New Orleans on Nov. 27, 2021. The 2020 game was postponed along with the SWAC season to the spring. The game was played in Shreveport, Louisiana in April with Southern University coming out on top on 45-7.

Louisiana set COVID-19 hospitalization records for 10 straight days as of Wednesday, when there were 2,901 inpatients across the state. The New Orleans-area COVID-19 inpatient census was 592, the highest since April 2020 but still well below the spring 2020 peak.

