How To Watch: HBCU athletes in Olympic Trials (6/18)

The 2021 Tokyo Games are right around the corner, but first comes the USA Olympic Trials. The eyes of many will be focused on Eugene, Oregon as track and field, arguably the most symbolic Olympic sport, gets under way.



Current and former HBCU student-athletes will be competing for spots, along with the rest of the country’s elite. North Carolina A&T’s dynamic sophomore duo of Randolph Ross and Cambrea Sturgis will be there, along with several other current and former A&T athletes.



HBCU Olympic Trials Participants for Friday

Women’s 400 Meters (7:30 EST)

Top 3 in each heat and next 4 fastest advance to semis

Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to final



Heat 2

L3 Quanera Hayes — Livingstone Alumna (Nike Athlete)

L5 Francena McCorory — Hampton Alumna

Men’s 400 Meters (7:58 EST)

Top 3 in each heat and next 4 fastest advance to semis

Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to final



Heat 1



L2 Trevor Stewart — NC A&T



Heat 4



L7 Randolph Ross — NC A&T

Women’s 100 Meters (9:30 PM EST)

Top 3 in each heat and next 4 fastest advance to semis

Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to final



Heat 2



L2 Cambrea Sturgis — NC A&T



Heat 3



L1 Kayla White — NC A&T Alumna (Nike athlete)