How To Watch: HBCU athletes in Olympic Trials (6/18)

Current and former HBCU track and field stars will look to live out their dreams at the USA Olympic Trials starting on Friday.

The 2021 Tokyo Games are right around the corner, but first comes the USA Olympic Trials. The eyes of many will be focused on Eugene, Oregon as track and field, arguably the most symbolic Olympic sport, gets under way.

Current and former HBCU student-athletes will be competing for spots, along with the rest of the country’s elite. North Carolina A&T’s dynamic sophomore duo of Randolph Ross and Cambrea Sturgis will be there, along with several other current and former A&T athletes.

HBCU Olympic Trials Participants for Friday

Women’s 400 Meters (7:30 EST)
Top 3 in each heat and next 4 fastest advance to semis
Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to final

Heat 2
L3 Quanera Hayes — Livingstone Alumna (Nike Athlete)
L5 Francena McCorory — Hampton Alumna 

Men’s 400 Meters  (7:58 EST)
Top 3 in each heat and next 4 fastest advance to semis
Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to final

Heat 1

L2 Trevor Stewart — NC A&T

Heat 4

L7 Randolph Ross — NC A&T 

Women’s 100 Meters (9:30 PM EST)
Top 3 in each heat and next 4 fastest advance to semis
Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to final


Heat 2

L2 Cambrea Sturgis — NC A&T

Heat 3

L1 Kayla White — NC A&T Alumna (Nike athlete)

Broadcast Schedule

Day 1 – Friday, June 18NBCSN7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET
 NBC10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Day 2 – Saturday, June 19NBCSN8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET
 NBC10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Day 3 – Sunday, June 20NBC9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Day 4 – Monday, June 21NBCSN7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
 NBC8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET
Day 5-6: Rest Day  
Day 7 – Thursday, June 24NBCSN9:00 p.m. – Midnight ET
Day 8 – Friday, June 25NBCSN5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Day 9 – Saturday, June 26NBC9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Day 10 – Sunday, June 27NBC7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

