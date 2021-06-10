Ex-Jackson State receiver could end up in Big Ten

Former Jackson State receiver Daylen Baldwin hasn’t announced his landing spot, but he has the attention of one of college football’s heavyweights.



Baldwin reported that he has an “opportunity” to play at Ohio State University. He posted the news on Twitter Thursday afternoon.



It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Michigan native since he announced he was leaving Jackson State. In addition to working out for Ohio State, he’s also worked out for fellow Big Ten school Penn State along with Kent State. Kent State has offered him, according to his Twitter account.



Baldwin has posted a plethora of offers since entering the transfer portal. Central Michigan has offered him. So have FCS schools like Gardner-Webb, Tennessee Tech and Albany in addition to SWAC schools Southern, Alabama State and Prairie View A&M.



That’s a far cry from a couple of years ago, when he struggled to get attention in the recruiting process. The 6’3, 210 pounder from Southfield, Michigan started his career at Morgan State University. He spent his first two seasons at the MEAC school, catching 30 passes in 25 games and two touchdowns. Baldwin then transferred to JSU under head coach John Hendricks. He sat out the 2019 season after his transfer.



Baldwin played just six games at JSU but made a huge impact. He caught 27 passes (tying Corey Reed Jr. for the lead) for 540 yards and seven touchdowns. He hauled in a touchdown in five of the six games, and had three of them on six catches against Mississippi Valley State. Against Alabama A&M in the season finale, he caught six passes for 135 yards and a score.

He announced his entrance into the transfer portal on June 1, and has seen the opportunities mount over the last week.