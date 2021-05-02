With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books we’ve created the 2021 HBCU Gameday UDFA Tracker so we can keep up with the HBCU prospects signing NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.
We will update the tracker as players continue to sign.
HBCU Gameday UDFA Tracker
Justin Cates – North Carolina A&T
Signed with Edmonton Football Team of CFL
“Not having a pro day or the HBCU combine, and to still be able to sign with a professional team, it means everything,” Cates said. “It’s nothing but God and staying the course. You can go to an HBCU and still sign with a professional team….You can make your dreams come, and my dream definitely came true.”Justin Cates