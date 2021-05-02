2021 Football

2021 HBCU Gameday UDFA Tracker

Keep up with all the HBCU prospects signing with NFL teams.
With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books we’ve created the 2021 HBCU Gameday UDFA Tracker so we can keep up with the HBCU prospects signing NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.

We will update the tracker as players continue to sign.

Justin Cates – North Carolina A&T

Signed with Edmonton Football Team of CFL

“Not having a pro day or the HBCU combine, and to still be able to sign with a professional team, it means everything,” Cates said. “It’s nothing but God and staying the course. You can go to an HBCU and still sign with a professional team….You can make your dreams come, and my dream definitely came true.”

Justin Cates

David Moore – Grambling

Signed with Carolina Panthers

Bryan Mills – NCCU

Signed with Seattle Seahawks

Calvin Ashley – FAMU

Signed with Tampa Bay Bucs

Mac McCain III – North Carolina A&T

Signed with Denver Broncos

Kion Smith – Fayetteville State

Signed with Atlanta Falcons

