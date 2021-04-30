Transfer portal leads Geremy Hickbottom to BCU

The transfer portal journey of Geremy Hickbottom led him from one HBCU to another.



The former Grambling State quarterback is taking his talents to Bethune-Cookman. Hickbottom announced his commitment to the soon-to-be SWAC squad on Friday afternoon.



“Blessed to say that I will be committing to the great Bethune-Cookman University to finish my last year of football,” Hickbottom tweeted. “I’m excited and appreciative of this opportunity. Let’s work.”



Hickbottom’s announcement comes less than two months after he entered the transfer portal.



The 6’4, 225 pounder from Mobile, Alabama started his career as DeVante Kincade’s backup in 2017, seeing mop-up duty in nine games. He became the starter for the Tigers in the 2018 season, he threw for a career-high 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns that season, rushing for eight touchdowns as well. The 2019 season saw a similar output, though both his passing yards and touchdowns took a dip.

Hickbottom played in three games for GSU during the 2021 spring season before opting-out. He completed 65 percent of his passes but threw for just one touchdown as the team remained winless.



Now he heads to a Bethune-Cookman program in transit from the MEAC to the SWAC. Quarterback Akevious Williams was the starter in 2019, but he has exhausted his eligibility.



Geremy Hickbottom will get a chance to make his return to Grambling as BCU will make its maiden SWAC voyage there on Nov. 13.