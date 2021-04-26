Deion Sanders, Willie Simmons on FBS watchlist

Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons are set to meet on the field for the first time on Sept. 5. Not only do both coaches occupy big jobs in the HBCU world, but both are also being mentioned as potential FBS coaches.



An ESPN piece on FCS Coaches that may end up at FBS schools features Sanders and mentions Simmons. The post contains an interview with Hunter Yurachek. He spoke with Sanders about the Arkansas job a year before he took the job at JSU. He told ESPN that Sanders’ expertise with Name, Image and Likeness-related issues could be big going forward.

“If there’s ever a better teacher for name, image and likeness and how to build your personal brand than Deion Sanders, I don’t know who it is,” Yurachek said.



The article listed potential landing spots in Sanders’ native Florida as well as his adopted home of Texas.

“He would own the town of Dallas,” a Group of 5 athletic director said. “Instantly, he brings credibility, and North Texas pays well enough to get really good OC, DC and special teams guys. At that point, [Sanders] becomes the recruiting coordinator.”

Simmons was also mentioned as well, thanks to his 36-18 overall record at Prairie View and FAMU as well as his experience as a player and coach at the FBS level.

‘There’s a diversity problem in the FBS coaching ranks, and many point to a lack of Black coaches who have led programs and worked with quarterbacks,” Adam Rittenberg wrote in the post. “Simmons has done both. Another strong season at FAMU should put him in the mix for a Group of 5 job.”



Jackson State and FAMU are set to square off in the Orange Blossom Classic to kick off the fall 2021 season.