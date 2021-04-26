Courtesy of JSU Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State‘s Tristan Jarrett has officially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. Jarrett announces his decision after putting together an impressive stat sheet by leading the league in scoring with 20.3 points per contest this past season.

Jarrett (Brownsville, Tenn.) was the key scoring threat for a Jackson State Tigers team that was crowned 2021 SWAC Men’s Basketball regular season co-champions.

either u with me or against me aint no monkey in the middle 💯 pic.twitter.com/Qc1FB0c9op — SⓂ️ooove 4️⃣ (@TJarrett_13) April 26, 2021

“First, I would like to thank Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love, at a school I love. I would also like to thank Coach Brent and the amazing Jackson State staff for not only helping me grow on the court, but off it as well. Special thanks goes out to Coach Dixon, who always put in extra time with me in the gym. These past two seasons at Jackson State have been nothing less than amazing. This year we did not get to experience the full force of Tiger Nation, but I know they were supporting from afar and I could not be more thankful for the opportunity to have played in front of such a great fan base. Since I have been a child, my family has supported and encouraged me in pursuing my goal to be a professional basketball player. I want to give a special thanks to my dad and grandmother who have helped guide me throughout this process. With that said, I am declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and signing with an agent” said Jarrett in a statement on twitter.



He also ranked 10th in the league in rebounds per game (5.7), 3rd in free throw percentage (.835), 5th in field goal percentage (.413), 1st in three-point field goals made per game (2.4), 9th in steals per game (1.5) and 7th in minutes played per game (31.7), on his way to earning First Team All-SWAC and being named the SWAC Player of the Year.