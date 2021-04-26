Connell Maynor denies interviewing for SU job

It’s been nine years since Connell Maynor coached in a conference championship game. The Alabama A&M head coach has his squad right where he wants it, but also has some unwanted attention.



Sources told HBCU Gameday last week that Maynor was in Baton Rouge to interview for the Southern head coaching position last week. Maynor denied having gone to Louisiana to interview for the job.

“I’m focused on my team, not any other team. We’ve been preparing to play in the SWAC Championship (Game) since the day I walked on this campus. This is a special week for us,” he said. “It’s championship week. The people that need to know — my players, my AD, my president — knew I wasn’t anywhere interviewing for anybody.”



As to the question of whether he had been contacted by Southern regarding the position, Maynor didn’t confirm or deny being sought out.



“If anybody was to contact me during championship week or during the season — if I was interested in that program — I would tell them talk to me after that game. I’m focused. I’m not talking to anybody during my season, during championship week.”



Southern’s position came open last week when Dawson Odums resigned to take over at Norfolk State. Roman Banks, Southern University’s Director of Athletics, told Carlos Brown that interviews are underway and that he hopes to have a coach hired soon.



Connell Maynor also spoke about turning the Alabama A&M program around since he arrived in 2018. The program has gone 16-10 with three consecutive winning seasons after going under .500 for five-straight seasons prior.

“My administration here at A&M know my commitment. They know the commitment of my staff and our student-athletes to serve our community and bring home a championship to A&M. This is our desire. This is our focus. Our commitment is steadfast. We’re about A&M and winning a championship this week.”



Alabama A&M will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game on May 1.