Deion Sanders makes QB change

Deion Sanders has made a switch at quarterback ahead of Jackson State’s upcoming game.
Quincy Casey will get the start against Alabama A&M, Sanders told local media on Tuesday afternoon. Casey will take over for Jalon Jones, who has started all five games in the spring 2021 season.
Jones has played well in spurts, particularly in JSU’s three wins. He’s got 11 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. But those three interceptions have come in JSU’s back-to-back losses, two against Alabama State and one against Southern on Saturday. He’s also been banged up due to an offensive line that — in Sanders’ words — hasn’t blocked anyone in weeks.
Casey has played in three of the Tigers’ first five games, primarily in mop-up duty in blowouts against Edward Waters and Mississippi Valley. He also appeared in the Alabama State game, but didn’t attempt a pass. He enters Saturday’s game with 13 completions on 21 attempts for 142 yards and one touchdown.
Deion Sanders told the media after the loss to Southern that he had planned on putting him in the game late, but things didn’t work out that way.
He was getting ready to go in, but they had a marathon drive at the end of the game. But he was getting ready to go in,” Sanders said. “And it wasn’t just because we needed to get away from Jalon. We needed to — you know — get Quincy some work.”
Casey will go to work against an Alabama A&M defense that hasn’t played in a month, thanks to schedule changes related to COVID-19. The AAMU defense held South Carolina State to just 132 passing yards and no touchdowns in the 31-7 win in Orangeburg, SC.