Alabama State, SC State agree to home-and-home

Alabama State and South Carolina State have agreed to a home-and-home football series. One game is a ways off, the other is right around the corner
South Carolina State and Alabama State will form an impromptu MEAC/SWAC challenge next month.

SC State and Alabama State will play a home-and-home football series against each other, per a release by ASU. 

ASU will return the favor, but it will take a while. The two teams will face off in Orangeburg, SC on Sept. 16, 2023.

This announcement comes a day after South Carolina State agreed to play Alabama A&M of the SWAC on March 6, 2021. This game was scheduled quickly after SC State found out its spring 2021 home-and-home series against Howard University was canceled due to travel restrictions on residents of the District of Columbia. SC State is one of just three MEAC football programs playing in spring 2021.

ASU opened its season last Friday with a 24-21 loss to Southern University. It was originally scheduled to play in Lorman, Mississippi at Alcorn State before Alcorn opted out of the 2021 spring football season. 

