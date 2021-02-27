A&T beats NCCU, wins MEAC division title

North Carolina A&T will be adding at least one more MEAC banner to its expansive collection.



A&T grinned out a 55-53 win over archrival North Carolina Central to secure the MEAC Southern division title. It will head into its final MEAC Basketball tournament with a top-seed, earning a semifinal bid automatically.



The Aggies were led by senior guard Kameron Langley. The Greensboro native put up 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds with three steals for good measure.



C.J. Keyser’s two free throws put NCCU up 53-52 with 2:05 remaining. A&T would answer with a Webster Filmore putback to regain the lead with 1:46 remaining. Blake Harris hit one of two free throw attempts with 13 seconds remaining and a potential game-tying layup by Keyser with two seconds remaining fell short.



It wasn’t particularly high- execution ball on offense. A&T shot 34.4 percent while NCCU shot just 30.3 percent. NCCU turned the ball over 24 times to just 11 giveaways by A&T.



Jamir Moultrie finished with a game-high 14 points for NCCU, which lost to A&T for the second time in four days. Keyser added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.



A&T’s win along with Florida A&M’s loss to previously-winless SC State gave the program its first-ever division title. It is scheduled to makeup games against SC State next week before heading to the MEAC Tournament. It will look to win its 18th and final MEAC Tournament title as it prepares to transition to the Big South at the end of the academic year.