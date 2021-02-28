Xavier women win GCAC Championship

Courtesy: XULA Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The fourth-seeded Xavier University of Louisiana needed an extra frame to topple the #3 Edward Waters Lady Tigers on its home court to earn its conference-best 16th GCAC Tournament Championship, 56-52.

EWC might have lost the contest but it was not the fault of La’Quanza Glover. The All-GCAC First Teamer and All-Defensive Team member was unstoppable as she posted 26 points and 18 rebounds in defeat.

XULA got a pair of double-doubles from Abryhia Irons (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Victory Udechi (12 rebounds, 11 points) while Nina German contributed a game-best seven assists.

Edward Waters will have to hope its resume is good enough to impress both the computers and the selection committee enough to garner an at-large berth.

The women’s basketball selection show will take place on Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. CT