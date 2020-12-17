NCCU on NCAT football schedule for next decade

Courtesy: NCCU Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – Longtime rivals North Carolina Central University and North Carolina A&T State University have signed a 10-year football schedule agreement to ensure the Eagles and Aggies will clash on the gridiron each season from 2021 through 2030.



“I want to thank our colleagues at North Carolina A&T State University for partnering with us on this agreement,” said NCCU Director of Athletics Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree . “This game is one of the highlights of every football season for our student-athletes, alumni and fans, so we are excited to be able to guarantee that we will meet our in-state rival on the gridiron for the next 10 years.”

With North Carolina A&T announcing its departure from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) starting in the fall of 2021, questions arose as to if the rivalry would continue once the Aggies are competing in the Big South Conference. Thursday’s announcement put those questions to rest.



“I know there have been some concerns about whether this great tradition of North Carolina A&T meeting North Carolina Central on the gridiron would continue with our move to a new conference this fall,” said N.C. A&T Director of Athletics Earl Hilton. “I am happy to say that this tradition is alive and well. We look forward to this game each year. Aggies have a lot of friends and family who are Eagles and Eagles have a lot of friends and family who are Aggies. It is truly a family feud.”