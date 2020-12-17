BATON ROUGE, LA — Southern University football received signatures from two student-athletes for the 2021 signing class.



The Jaguars signed one player from the State of Louisiana and one from Georgia during Wednesday’s early signing day.



SU plans on adding more to its signing class during the February signing period.

Southern University 2021 Early Signing Day Class (two signees, one Junior College Transfer and one High School)

Kobe Dillon I QB I 6-1 I 210 I Ferriday, LA. I Hinds Community College I Ferriday HS

Dillon is a 3-star recruit by 247Sports… Senior season was 120-of-199 for 2,112 yards and 23 touchdowns with only four interceptions… He rushed for 1,730 yards for 116 yards and 21 TDs… Led Ferriday to the LHSAA Class 2A State Championship with a win over Many HS 56-17, where he was named Most Outstanding Player… Finished the game with 225 yards and four touchdowns, was 8-of-12 for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 51 yards and two TDs… Held offers from Lamar, South Alabama and Grambling State

Kobe Dillon Profile (Kobe Dillon Highlights)

Devin Ellison WR I 6-0 I 195 I Canton, GA USA Academy Prep | Cherokee HS

At Cherokee High School, Ellison recorded 104 receptions for 1,113 yards and 7 touchdowns… Held offers from Troy, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Nebraska and Michigan State

(Devin Ellison Highlights)