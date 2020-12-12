Jackson State beats out NC State for prized defensive lineman

Rasheed Lyles, a defensive tackle from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, had more than his fair share of football offers during the fall. But ultimately no one could beat out Deion Sanders and Jackson State University.

Lyles was offered by the Tigers on September 21 and on Friday he made his choice official over all of the other offers, including North Carolina State from the ACC.

Jackson State recruiting coordinator Otis Riddley promptly posted a virtual celebration dance on Twitter reveling in Lyles’ choice. Lyles implored Jackson State fans to describe the feeling of landing your no. 1 defensive line prospect by posting a scene from “Wolf of Wall Street” with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tiger Nation what’s your best gif that describes that feeling you get when you land your #1 DL prospect on the board? Here’s mine…. comment yours below! #IBelieve #IBelieveJSU21 pic.twitter.com/O0ZH38lx8L — Otis Riddley (@Coach_O) December 11, 2020

There was a strong wave of belief over the summer that Lyles would be headed to North Carolina State. Lyles told “Pack Pride” in August that he was “just ready to get up there,” in reference to the Raleigh, NC school.

But once Deion Sanders landed as the Jackson State head coach, the landscape obviously changed. Lyles tweeted that he was offered on September 21, the same day that Sanders was named head coach.

Riddley’s tweet was an acknowledgment of what was clear from the beginning, Lyles was a top target. The 6’2″ 285 pound defensive tackle had a total of 11 offers.

Also on Friday, James Reddick II, a 6’3″ 315 pound offensive guard from Fort Valley Georgia, announced his commitment to Jackson State. Reddick had received his offer from JSU two days earlier on Wednesday.