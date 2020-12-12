Jackson State women's basketball
Jackson State women beat Nicholls State on the road

Ameshya Williams notched a career high 28 points in the win.

THIBODAUX, La. – All-American candidate and 2021 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List contender Ameshya Williams scored a career-high 28 points and Jackson State dominated Nicholls State 75-60 Friday evening.
 
JSU started quickly and outscored NSU 20-10 in the first quarter and shot 60 percent (9-for-15) from the field. The Lady Tigers also forced seven turnovers, which were turned into 19 points.


 
The Blue and White went into halftime with a 39-28 lead and never looked back.
 
Williams picked up 14 rebounds and her second double-double of the season. The 6-foot-5 center also went 6-for-7 at the free-throw line.

While Williams was dominating in front of the basket, Dayzsha Rogan was controlling the backcourt. The Ripley, Mississippi product dropped 21 points, including three 3-pointers.
 
Keshuna Luckett added seven points, while Jariyah Covington scored five points.
 
As a team, JSU shot 43.1 percent (28-for-65) from the field, while holding NSU to 37 percent (20-for-54).

The Lady Tigers dominated in front of the basket and out-rebounded the Colonels 44-32, including a 16-9 margin on the offensive glass. JSU outscored NSU 46-24 in the paint.
 
JSU returns to action Tuesday, December 15 at Ole Miss. The tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.

